Eddie Izzard completes 29 marathons in every EU capital over the whole of February

Eddie Izzard starts his 29 marathons in London. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Comedian Eddie Izzard has ran 29 marathons in 29 days in an attempt to 'spread unity and hope' after Brexit day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Eddie Izzard's Make Humanity Great Again campaign. Photograph: Twitter. Eddie Izzard's Make Humanity Great Again campaign. Photograph: Twitter.

The Remain supporter raised more than £135,000 in donations from more than 6,000 donors on a Crowdfunding website after running more than 760 miles in the marathons - which took place every day in February.

Starting in London on February 1st, the day after Brexit day, Izzard ran across every EU capital before completing his 29th back in the UK.

Cities included Lisbon, Madrid, Rome, Nicosia, Budapest, Vienna, Riga, Helsinki, Bratislava, Tallinn, and Brussels.

Updating his social media followers throughout the journey, Izzard aimed to #MakeHumanityGreatAgain by raising money for UNICEF projects which specialise in supporting cultural exchange, learning and understanding.

Comedian Eddie Izzard speaks at the University of Sussex, Brighton in a final push for the Remain Campaign in the EU Referendum. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA. Comedian Eddie Izzard speaks at the University of Sussex, Brighton in a final push for the Remain Campaign in the EU Referendum. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA.

Announcing his plans in January, he said: "In our country and our world there has been far too much talk of division. We can change this by talking of unity.

"As Europeans we have achieved so much since 1945, no matter how legal agreements might have changed over the years. Peace, friendship, trade, even love. A sharing of cultures without losing our identities. That is the true power of union.

"So today, let's start to put these divisions behind us. It is the perfect day to start something I have dreamt of doing for many years: run through 28 of the capitals of Europe."

- To donate to Eddie's cause visit the Crowdfunder website.