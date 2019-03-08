Video

Eight things that happened during Boris Johnson's maiden speech as PM in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson delivers his maiden speech as prime minister. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Boris Johnson delivered his first performance in the House of Commons as prime minister - here are eight moments that summed it up.

1. He began with tributes to Theresa May and then just trashed her.

Boris Johnson rubbished the last prime minister's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the damning words: "No country that values its independence, and indeed its self-respect, could agree to a treaty which signed away our economic independence and self-government as this backstop does."

Conveniently, he forgot to mention he actually voted for the deal when it was last put to the Commons.

2. It looks like a general election is around the corner.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire. Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

The Tory leader used his first parliamentary set piece to road test and showcase his attack lines for the next national poll.

Short on specifics, heavy on spectacle, he promised to usher in a "golden age" and make Britain "the greatest place in the world".

Piling into the Labour frontbench, Johnson insisted: "We are the party of the people. We are the party of the many, they are the party of few. They will take this country backwards, we will take it forward."

3. There were lots of policy commitments but precious little clarity on how they would be paid for.

Johnson's pick as new chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak showed that numbers were not really a strong point of the new cabinet when he tried to reassure people there was plenty of money in the jar to fund a no-deal exit.

Unfortunately forgetting the word "billion", Sanuk proudly declared to the nation on Thursday: "We have around £26 of what's called fiscal headroom" - a statement critics of leaving the EU without an agreement would insist was actually closer to the truth.

4. He "can't remember" why he was in a meeting in 2016 with Cambridge Analytica.

Johnson said he had "no idea" why he held a meeting with the boss of Brexit-backing data firm Cambridge Analytica. The meeting with the former CEO Alexander Nix took place in December 2016 he was foreign secretary.

5. The Tories are enjoying his attacks on Jeremy Corbyn

The new prime minister accused Jeremy Corbyn of being taken over regarding his party's attitude to a new referendum in the manner of Invasion Of The Body Snatchers.

But it was the Tory backbenchers who seemed to have been transformed as they erupted into applause and delighted shouts of "more" in response to Johnson's bombastic performance, in marked contrast to the living dead impression they usually gave to Mrs May's turns at the despatch box.

He also accused shadow chancellor John McDonnell of being fired by Greater London Council leader Ken Livingstone for "forging a budget".

Quite a statement from Johnson, a man sacked from The Times for making up a quote, and dismissed from the shadow frontbench by Michael Howard amid claims he had misled the then Tory leader.

6. The SNP have branded him the "last prime minister of the United Kingdom".

The party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford was first to use the term, and it has been followed up by Nicola Sturgeon.

7. Theresa May is staying as far away as possible

The former prime minister has chosen to watch the cricket rather than her successor's parliamentary entry as prime minister.

The fact that she was pictured at Lord's with David Gauke, the ex-Justice Secretary who refused to serve Mr Johnson and quit Cabinet, teasingly suggests she could be flirting with joining what is known as the Gaukeward Squad of senior Tories now banished to the backbenches who are determined to thwart any attempt by the new premier to force through no deal.

8. Boris backers remain light on detail

Iain Duncan-Smith was the first to rise to his feet in the chamber to ask a question. Luckily he was more in command of his facts than he had been earlier on radio when he described home secretary Priti Patel as being from "the sub-continent". She was actually born in Harrow.

- Additional reporting by Shaun Connolly, PA political correspondent.