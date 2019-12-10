Remain campaigns agree on tactical voting recommendations for almost every marginal seat

"Britain now wants to remain" is the giant message ploughed into a field in Wiltshite by campaigners Led By Donkeys. Picture: Led By Donkeys Led By Donkeys

The three biggest Remain campaigns have agreed on the way they say Brexit could be blocked through tactical voting.

The different voting websites of Best for Britain, People's Vote and Remain United are agreed on anti-Brexit tactical voting suggestions for almost every marginal seat.

With these recommendations they say as few as 40,704 tactical votes nationwide could block a Tory majority.

The statement comes on the back of fresh MRP polling from Best for Britain which shows the Tories' lead more than halved from 82 to 40.

But Best for Britain has identified 36 marginal seats where tactical voting is most likely to be successful.

These are seats where it would take 2,500 tactical votes or fewer to prevent a Conservative hold or gain.

Best for Britain says their model is based on 30% of Remainers voting tactically.

"Electoral rules stop the groups from getting behind one website - however with just three days to go before the election they are in agreement on the way to vote in almost all marginal seats that are most likely to be turned by tactical voting," said a statement from Best for Britain.

In a joint statement Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain; Stuart Hand, Director of People's Vote and Gina Miller, Founder of Remain United, said: "In these final few days of the election campaign, as voters make up their minds, the choice has never been starker or the consequences more profound.

"That's why Remain United, People's Vote and Best for Britain are speaking with one voice to remind voters of the power of their own voice and their ability to defeat the Tories in dozens of key target and marginal seats around our country.

"The only option left to voters wishing to avoid the dire consequences of Boris Johnson's Brexit on the UK is to vote tactically on December 12."

