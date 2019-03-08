Labour in talks to join Remain alliance, Green MEP suggests

Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville-Roberts and Caroline Lucas. Photograph: PA/TNE. Archant

A Remain alliance involving Labour could still happen in a bid to put a stop to Brexit.

Despite apparent disagreement between Labour and the Lib Dems, a Green Party MEP thinks a strategy between Remainer MPs could soon come together.

Speaking to PA, Molly Scott Cato said: "I never thought Brexit was going to happen on October 31 - it was completely obvious we weren't ready and it was less likely to happen than on March 31."

Scott Cato, who has been in the EU Parliament since 2014, is running for the parliamentary seat of Stroud in Gloucestershire in a bid to help keep the UK in the EU.

"It the Tories win the election and then they will push through the nastiest, hardest sort of Brexit, so obviously that's why I'm back in the UK.

"I'm now standing in the election trying to get a Remain alliance organised - hopefully to take on the Tories and stop them winning a majority."

She refused to comment on the details of any alliance strategy, giving only a film reference: "The first rule of Fight Club..."

But she added: "What we want is MPs who want to stop Brexit.

"Parliament is now full of people who are too afraid to say what they really think about Brexit in both the two main parties.

"If we had 100 MPs who just said 'actually all I want to do is stop Brexit' you'd break up that deadlock in Parliament and I think that's what we need to do - otherwise we're just going to get the same sort of zombie parliament returned.

"That would be a disaster."

"I can't tell you about that, but I think it might happen quite soon. I'm hoping. There are chats going on," she said.

Scott Cato said Labour could prove to be a sticking point.

"(Labour) are not committing to remain, but we will need their seats - so if the Remain parties can get organised and make it clear what people should do in each constituency then we can stop a Tory majority and Brexit is finished."

Her comments come in the wake of reports the Brexit Party are planning a similar strategy of co-operation with the Conservatives.

Despite concerns Brexit fatigue will see voters tuning out from politics, Scott Cato is hopeful from what she's seen on the doorstep so far.

"I'm finding people are really very considerate and considering," she said.

"Most people are realising they need to go through this and are not particularly unhappy about it."