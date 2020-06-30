Video

Eleven of the best responses to Boris Johnson’s ‘New Deal’ speech

Boris Johnson during his speech in Dudley; youtube Archant

The prime minister has delivered his “New Deal” speech where he outlined initiatives to reboot the UK economy after Brexit and coronavirus.

But Twitter did not appear enthused by the Dudley speech, which seemed full of platitudes while being short on detail, particularly on how the money would be raised.

LBC radio presenter James O’Brien took aim at the prime minister’s comments around removing the statues of former slave traders. “Glad he mentioned statues. I was worried that he’d focus on the trivial stuff. Like the enormous death toll, the collapsing economy, the looming madness of Brexit and the continuing chaos of the lockdown,” he wrote.

Kate Dickie said: “I just nipped myself really hard to check it wasn’t a nightmare that @BorisJohnson was exclaiming his love for the big corporate companies and the extremely wealthy, while taking a pop about the racist statues being pulled down. And nope, I’m wide awake.”

When Johnson mentioned plans to inject more money into capital projects, DJ Baxter couldn’t help but notice one strip of highway that needed more attention: “Is he dualing the A1, so it’s quicker to get to Durham?”

Users lapped up the PM’s use of the word “coke” when he described the historical link between inventor and Dudley resident Abraham Darby - who was the first person to produce pig iron using coke instead of charcoal - and the industrial revolution.

A GIF of Seinfeld characters jumping up and down accompanied this tweet: “Johnson talking about coke and half the cabinet got the wrong idea.”

Some just felt Johnson was waffling on. “We will double down on levelling up? (forehead slap)” @Maria_Tia5066 posted.

“When @BorisJohnson finishes answering a question, can anyone remember the question asked?” @amentalistcb asked.

@mickmar29 wrote: “Boris going full David Brent mode. Was waiting for the press up and the dance.”

Jon Stone posted: “Boris Johnson is playing a blinder by announcing a massive investment spree that doesn’t actually involve any investment, because the British political establishment, like a friendly pet dog, only responds to tone rather than the content of what you say”.

Others showed concerns at announcements to loosen building restrictions.

“We all agree we need to build more houses - but this bonfire of planning rules risks destroying our high streets. Why don’t we turn old shops into new public spaces, new libraries, creative spaces and nurseries rather than privatised residential areas?” @GreenNewDealUK said.

His claims around the NHS also raised eyebrows, as he called for people to praise wealth creators.

Belinda Thompson said: “Boris has just said that Sir/Captain Tom raised millions for charity. How long has the NHS been a charity?”

“Boris Johnson calls for people to clap our financiers,” wrote Adam Bienkov.

While many pointed out the elephant in the room was still Brexit.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “That was a classic Boris Johnson speech. Whilst he says he will ‘build build build’ the government is planning another wrecking ball for our economy later this year by leaving EU negotiations with a bad deal or no deal at all.”