Elton John lashes out at Brexit, saying he's not a 'stupid, colonial, English idiot'

Sir Elton John delivers an anti-Brexit rant at a gig. Photograph: YouTube. Archant

Elton John has said he is "sick to death" of Brexit and its politicians in a concert in Italy, saying he is a European and not a "stupid, colonial English idiot".

His words at a concert in Italy's Arena di Verona drew massive cheers as he made an appeal for more love in the world.

"I am so sick to death of politicians, especially British politicians," he said.

"I am sick to death of Brexit," he continued. "I am a European. I am not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot.

"I'm ashamed of my country for what it has done. It's torn people apart.

"So I want more love in the world. I want people to talk to each other, to come together. And I want to start right now," he said, launching his 1995 hit 'Believe'.

Elton John has spoken out against Brexit before, telling Channel 4 in 2018 that referendum voters were "promised something that was completely ridiculous and wasn't economically viable."

The concert at the Arena di Verona was part of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, during which he has also promoted the work done by the Elton John AIDS foundation.