Embarrassing footage shows Annunziata Rees-Mogg slag off PM before giving him support

Leaked footage of Annunziata Rees-Mogg shows her slag off Boris Johnson, days before she left the Brexit Party to give him her support. Photo: Twitter Archant

Embarrassing footage has emerged which shows the former Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg slagging off Boris Johnson, days before she defected from Nigel Farage's Party to give the prime minister her support.

In the video, leaked by the Bassetlaw Brexit Party, Rees-Mogg is seen saying: "[Boris Johnson] does not believe in right and wrong".

Rees-Mogg, sister of Tory leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, stepped down from the Brexit Party to re-enlist with Boris Johnson in order to 'Get Brexit Done'.

However, in the video showing her giving a speech deriding the prime minister in front of a crowd at the Clumber Inn, in Ordsall last August, Rees-Mogg tears into Johnson and his morals.

"He voted for Theresa May through thick and thin and the disastrous deal. He supported her while she was prime minister," she says.

"It took him a long time to resign. When he did he wanted the job for himself and he realised that leaving properly was probably the only way he could garner the votes - he's an opportunist. He does not believe in right and wrong, as far as I can tell he believes in Boris Johnson."

The Brexit Party released the video in an attempt to damn the defector, with MEP Ben Habib saying: "[Annunziata Rees-Mogg] you may well be right about him. If so, how do you justify advocating people vote for him?"