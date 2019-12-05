'Embarrassing' Tory hopeful for Wells promises to improve WALES on leaflet

A Conservative candidate in Somerset has told his constituents how he will benefit a town nearly 100 miles away, and in another country. Photos: PA / Google Earth Archant

A Conservative candidate in Somerset has told his constituents how he will benefit a town nearly 100 miles away, and in another country.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

James Heappey, the Tory hopeful for Wells, made a tragic mistake in distributing party literature to his constituents in Wells, when he instead detailed how a Conservative victory would benefit the people of Wales.

An apparent mishearing at the Tories' central HQ is being blamed for the blunder, which has seen residents of the Somerset city assured that voting for Heappey would deliver "more money for our Welsh NHS" as well as a renovated Swansea Parkway train station.

Heappey is facing a strong opposition from the Lib Dem candidate Tessa Munt, who described the error as "very embarrassing".

According to the BBC, other constituencies including Yeovil and West Bromwich in the West Midlands also received misprinted leaflets.

You may also want to watch:

Voters in the Wells constituency criticised the mistake.

Posting on a community Facebook page, one person wrote: "This seems like one hell of a mess up for a Conservative held constituency.

"'Voters in the Wells constituency will decide this election' whilst we sell you on Welsh policies as we think Wells is in Wales."

Another added: "They care so little about the people they're asking to vote for them that they can't even do a basic fact check around where someone is."

One other said: "Probably printed centrally and not proof read! Fools."

Marcus Fysh, the Conservative candidate for Yeovil, said the misprint was "frustrating".

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said "a human error" meant "some voters across a number of constituencies" received a misprinted leaflet.