Remainers to take part in 'emergency protests' to defend democracy

Remain protesters around College Green as MPs vote on Brexit. (Photo by Jake McPherson/Getty Images) 2019 Getty Images

Emergency protests will take place this evening in response to Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline date.

The main event has been organised by the left-wing Another Europe is Possible group, with the activists are calling for anti-Brexit campaigners to take to the streets to "defend democracy".

On a Facebook event, the group writes: "Boris Johnson is trying to shut down our democracy to deliver on his Brexit agenda. This is disgraceful, but we can't just rely on the courts or parliamentary process to save the day. We all have a duty to stand up and be counted."

It will take place at 5.30pm on College Green, with the group promising more protests across the country on Saturday.

Supporters include the Green Party deputy leader Amelia Womack, Scientists4EU's Mike Galsworthy, left-wing commentator Owen Jones and anti-Brexit youth groups For Our Future's Sake and Our Future Our Choice.

Other events taking place around the United Kingdom include a protest in Manchester at 4pm, Edinburgh at 4pm, Tavistock in Devon at 5.30pm, 6pm in Cardiff, Durham at 6pm, Cambridge at 6pm. A protest takes place on Thursday at 5.30pm.

- Are you organising an event in protest? Email theneweuropean@archant.co.uk