Video

Newsnight ‘broke impartiality rules’ with monologue about Dominic Cummings, claim BBC bosses

Emily Maitlis introduces BBC Newsnight with a summary of the government's reponse to the Dominic Cummings story. Photograph: BBC. Archant

The BBC has said that an introduction to Newsnight which claimed that Dominic Cummings had broken lockdown rules “did not meet our standards of due impartiality”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Presenter Emily Maitlis opened the latest show by saying the prime minister’s chief adviser had “broken the rules” and “the country can see that, and it’s shocked the government cannot”.

In the Newsnight opening, Maitlis said: “The longer ministers and the prime minister tell us he worked within the rules, the more angry the response to this scandal is likely to be.

“He was the man, remember, who always got the public mood, who tagged the lazy label of elite on those who disagreed.

“He should understand that public mood now - one of fury, contempt and anguish.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The BBC said in a statement that staff had been “reminded of the guidelines” around impartiality following the broadcast.

In its response to the broadcast, the BBC said it must “uphold the highest standards of due impartiality in its news output”.

The statement added: “We’ve reviewed the entirety of last night’s Newsnight, including the opening section, and while we believe the programme contained fair, reasonable and rigorous journalism, we feel that we should have done more to make clear the introduction was a summary of the questions we would examine, with all the accompanying evidence, in the rest of the programme.

“As it was, we believe the introduction we broadcast did not meet our standards of due impartiality.”