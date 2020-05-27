Video

This presenter just perfectly summed up the public anger over Dominic Cummings

Emily Maitlis introduces BBC Newsnight with a summary of the government's reponse to the Dominic Cummings story. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has been praised for her introduction to the latest programme, after she used her opening lines to perfectly sum up the political turmoil facing the government over Dominic Cummings.

The presenter explained to viewers: “Dominic Cummings broke the rules, the country can see that, and it’s shocked the government cannot.

“The longer ministers and the prime minister tell us he worked with them, the more angry the response to this scandal is likely to be.

“He was the man, remember, who always got the public mood, he tagged the lazy label of ‘elite’ on those who disagreed.

“He should understand that public mood. One of fury, contempt, and anguish.

“He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools, and has allowed many more to feel like they can flout them.”

She continued: “The prime minister knows all this, and despite the resignation of one minister, growing unease from his backbenchers, a dramatic early warning from the polls, and a deep national disquiet, Boris Johnson has chosen to ignore it.”

Maitlis went on to explain that she did not expect to be joined by a government minister to explain the situation, but that the programme would continue to report on the latest developments.

Her opening remarks were praised by viewers of the BBC Two programme.

“Absolutely no mucking about from @maitlis,” said James Clayton.

“Maitlis destroys Cummings in 20 seconds,” posted another.

“A great journalist puts into words the things people feel,” tweeted Stefan Simanowitz.

It came as opinion polls suggest the Tories are losing ground to Labour, as the public turns on Boris Johnson over his handling of the situation.