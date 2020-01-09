Video

Emily Thornberry gives Jeremy Corbyn '0 out of 10' for election performance

Emily Thornberry ranks Jeremy Corbyn's performance. Photograph: Sky News. Archant

Emily Thornberry has given the most brutal assessment of Jeremy Corbyn out of all of the leadership contenders so far.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

While Rebecca Long-Bailey gave Jeremy Corbyn a '10 out of 10' rating, Clive Lewis said he would give the current leader a "six out of 10" because of his position on Brexit and anti-Semitism.

But the favourite, Sir Keir Starmer, refused to engage in the question saying that Corbyn was "a colleague and a friend".

Thornberry, however, has given a brutal assessment of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership after being posed the same question.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: "I remain convinced that Jeremy is not anti-Semitic, but I think we clearly completely failed when it came to dealing with anti-Semitism in the party, and that was a failure of leadership, and Jeremy knows my views on this. I'm afraid I would not give more than two out of 10 in relation to that.

"But when it comes to principle, bringing people into the party, firing up the party and bringing us back to speaking from our hearts, I'd give 10 out of 10.

"Losing the important is probably the most important thing for measuring our leader, and obviously we lost very, very badly.

"And on that basis I would give him on that 0 out of 10, what else could I do?"