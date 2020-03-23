Latest The New European
Opinion

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

PUBLISHED: 16:18 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 23 March 2020

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Conservative Party adviser BARNABY TOWNS says it is Emmanuel Macron showing real leadership during the coronavirus epidemic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

From history and heritage to population and per-person income, France and the United Kingdom stand out as peer nations. Bloody and then peaceful rivalry define a millennium of war and invasion and two centuries as allies following Napoleon’s defeat. The term Entente Cordiale was coined by Robert Peel’s foreign secretary, Lord Aberdeen, in 1837 and defined this relationship of equals.

Enduring through the 1860 Cobden-Chevalier treaty establishing free trade; the formal 1904 Entente Cordiale; Winston Churchill’s 1940 offer of a unified state; French premier Guy Mollet’s 1956 request for the same; and then in the EU, albeit tested by two de Gaulle vetoes and Brexit, friendly rivalry remains.

Today, two strong-willed ambitious individuals, who both began as political outsiders, stand at the helm of each nation and face the greatest global health crisis in a century, each from opposite sides of Europe’s new political divide: Macron for internationalist interdependence, versus Johnson’s nationalist populism. Both also take inspiration from political giants: Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle.

But to date differences rather than similarities are most evident. Broadcasting live from the Élysée, Macron appeared to channel de Gaulle, for whom such moments were a speciality, declaring “We are at war… The enemy is there – invisible, elusive – and it is advancing.” In contrast, Johnson appears to have some difficulty summoning the Churchillian overtones of his hero, seemingly struggling in the spotlight he has coveted for so long: fluffing lines, mixing messages and failing to master essential details.

To be fair, Johnson is performing better than his populist comrade-in-arms, Donald Trump, who called coronavirus a “new hoax,” concocted by his political opponents. When the virus was in its infancy, Trump declared “it will go away,” inaccurately compared it to seasonal flu and then later claimed that “we have it so well under control” and “we have done a very good job,” while mute experts looked on.

Ever thin-skinned and ego-centric, Trump bristled when a reporter asked: “What do you say to the millions of Americans who are scared?” His reply: “I say you’re a terrible reporter. I think it’s a nasty question… The American people are looking for hope and you’re doing sensationalism.”

But Trump, with his penchant for contradicting the US Centers for Disease Control, America’s public health agency, is an extremely low comparative bar and Johnson’s gaffes are hardly trifling.

You may also want to watch:

As the UK death toll rose above 100, with the potentially lethal disease poised to kill millions and paralyse the world economy, Johnson was unable to stop himself from making such decidedly non-scientific statements as “[w]e’re going to see coronavirus off” and “[w]e can turn the tide within the next weeks.”

True to form, on a Downing Street conference call with manufacturers to address the chronic shortage of ventilators in hospitals, Johnson couldn’t resist christening the emergency effort “Operation Last Gasp”.

Of course, Johnson’s flippancy and tendency to shoot from the hip have invited many unfavourable comparisons with less fun but more conscientious and cautious predecessors, from Margaret Thatcher to Gordon Brown. Like Macron, their work ethic and professionalism set them apart from Johnson, who disappeared from Christmas to late February and demands paperwork is reduced to two sides of A4.

Johnson also has had Trump-style difficulties with facts. Thus the prime minister breezily used an official No. 10 press conference to talk of a government target of 250,000 coronavirus tests daily, only to be corrected with the real figure: a rather less dramatic 25,000.

The prime minister also manages to contradict medical advice to camera, boasting of shaking everyone’s hand during a recent hospital visit.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Perhaps the real surprise about the skill and gravitas gap between Johnson and the likes of Macron, is the surprise. When asked whether the UK will seek to extend the transition period for EU departure – face-to-face meetings are postponed – the prime minister refuses to answer. Yet adding Brexit’s upheaval to this crisis would be the height of irresponsibility.

Macron came to office with a serious programme of national renewal, with controversial proposals on tax, benefits, pensions, state industry and labour law. Johnson’s hard Brexit economic policy on government estimates would cut UK GDP by five to eight percent over 15 years is combined with massive spending increases, independently of the coronaviris crisis, unfunded by unpopular higher taxes.

Macron’s elegant yet efficient statecraft outshines Johnson’s bluster, providing our Gallic allies with thoughtful and effective leadership Britain lacks.

• Barnaby Towns is a former Conservative Party special adviser

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Coronavirus: three ways the crisis may permanently change our lives

People wearing face masks in King's Cross tube station in London. Photograph: Ian Hinchliffe/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The thin line between us and fate

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The surnames which seem to indicate nationality

Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City reacts after missing a chance to score during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Toluca as part of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at Children's Mercy Park on February 21, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

A city in music: Reykjavík - mmusical notes from a small island

Bjork performs on stage with The Sugarcubes in Paris, France, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

New film tells the story of Marie Curie and the elements she discovered

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in Radioactive. Photograph: Studio Canal.

The man who wanted to drain the Med

Gibraltar Strait, Cadiz View of the coast with Africa in the horizon (Photo by JMN/Cover/Getty Images)

The story behind the greatest addiction memoir ever written

Jerry Stahl, author of Perfect Midnight. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Is the world moving back to the sensible centre?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour’s pro-EU choice for deputy leader

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan is looking like the pro-EU choice for deputy leader. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

How Twitter helped the Labour Party tear itself apart

Shabana Mahmood has been widely criticised by followers of Labour's outgoing leader. Photo: Chrystal Ding

‘Working from home’: Will Britain’s broadband be up to the job?

Household wifi systems will need to prove they are up to the job of keeping everyone online during coronavirus isolation. PHOTO: Getty Images

What Boris Johnson’s ‘emergency powers’ must and musn’t be used for

Coronavirus: How nature could help us spring back from it all

Embracing views like this one will help us power through coronavirus at a time when everything else is forbidden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The prime minister’s greatest coronavirus challenge is being totally honest with the public - and himself

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Novels predicting global pandemics offer a crucial lesson in hope

Caspar David Friedrich's 'Wanderer above a Sea of Fog'. (1818)

Don’t let Brexit cloud your judgement of the government’s coronavirus response

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance sits alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson at a news conference. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP via Getty Images).

How to clean your house to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infections

A photograph of cleaning products. Photograph: Norman Mills/Pexels.

How the extreme Brexiteers have delivered the worst takes over the coronavirus

Nigel Farage, Gerard Batten and Daniel Hannan have made staggering remarks about the coronavirus. Photograph: PA/TNE.

What will politics look like after the coronavirus pandemic?

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Stree. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: How Dominic Cummings became a walking contradiction

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour’s faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he’s not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s father is applying for an EU passport

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Dominic Raab will become acting prime minister if Boris Johnson is taken ill

Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions as Dominic Raab coughs beside him. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Downing Street denies Boris Johnson adviser wanted to ‘let old people die’

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London, after the latest COBRA meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture date: Monday March 16, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.