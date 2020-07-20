Video

England’s top nurse suggests she was dropped from Downing Street press conferences after not backing Dominic Cummings

Chief NHS nurse for England, Ruth May, at the Public Accounts Committee in the House of Commons; ParliamentLive Archant

The chief nursing officer for England has suggested she might have been dropped from daily Downing Street press briefings because she refused to support Dominic Cummings’ lockdown-breaking trip to County Durham in public.

Ruth May told a Commons committee on public administration that she was dumped from coronavirus press conferences after having suggested that “everyone” had to respect lockdown rules during a preparatory session.

Chair and Labour MP Meg Hillier asked if May had been asked to support Cummings during a briefing shortly after the scandal of his trip to Durham emerged in May.

“As with all press briefings we talked about lots of these preparation questions and yes, of course, I was asked about lockdown and rules to lockdown,” she replied.

“And what are your views on lockdown and the actions of Dominic Cummings at that time?” probed Hillier.

“I believe that it my opinion the rules were clear,” May responded, looking down at her desk as if reading from a sheet of paper, “they are there for everyone’s safety and their plight to us all”.

“So to him, as well as to me and you?”, the Labour politician asked.

“It certainly applied to all of us,” the senior nurse replied.

Hillier asked May to clarify if she was stood down for that response.

“I don’t know why I was dropped from the briefing. I’m afraid you’ll have to ask other people for that,” she told the committee. She also was not given an explanation for being removed.

May was stood down in June at the same time chief medical and scientific officers Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance stopped appearing at Downing Street pressers.

Acting Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey tweeted: “Boris Johnson is happy to hide behind experts when it suits him, but as soon as they don’t stick to his script he gags them.

“This is why we need to see the timetable for the independent inquiry he agreed to last week, so we can get the truth out in the open.”

Dominic Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules to travel to Durham from London to seek childcare support from his family. He remains in his role, despite widespread public and media protest at his actions.