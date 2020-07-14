Almost half of English voters would back independence from the United Kingdom

A new poll has revealed that 49% of the English believe that it should be independent from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In further signs of strains for the United Kingdom, a Business for Scotland poll revealed found almost half of English residents agree with the statement that claims: “England should be an independent country and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should be allowed to stand on their own two feet.”

The survey, conducted by Panelbase, found 49% supported independence whereas 51% backed retaining the union, when the “don’t knows” are removed.

The poll also revealed that 52.5% of Tory voters in England supported independence, with 51.5% of Labour voters in England backing the proposal.

Business for Scotland CEO Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp said the support was likely to grow if such a campaign became mainstream.

He said: “Let’s be clear, without any serious campaign for English independence and with no political party advocating for such a move, English voters are essentially split right down the middle on whether England should be an independent country. Were such a campaign to be launched we can only assume that support would grow.”

MacIntyre-Kemp said it also showed difference in attitudes between supporters of the Tories and Labour in England and Scotland.

He explained: “I think it might come as quite a shock to Scottish Conservatives that their party members across the Border are just not that bothered about keeping the Union together.

“But the evidence is clear, in England the majority of voters for the two main political parties support English independence and therefore the dissolution of the Union.”