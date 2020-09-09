Video

Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns ridiculed after ‘sore losers’ tweet following television interview

ERG deputy Andrea Jenkyns outside Westminster Palace; Kirsty O'Connor PA Archive/PA Images

Tory Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns has been accused of ‘playground bully’ tactics after responding to a story about her television interview with a ‘you lost get over it’ tirade.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Jenkyns took aim at an article alleging she “erupted with fury after taking exception with Boris Johnson being branded ‘a liar’”.

The deputy chairwoman of the European Research Group appeared on All out Politics on Tuesday defending Boris Johnson’s decision to overwrite key aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Responding to a question by Labour’s Chris Byrant on whether Johnson was a liar for going back on a promise to uphold the Protocol, Jenkyns said: “Chris, how dare you call the prime minister a liar, when look at your party.”

Jenkyns went on a rant about how Labour wanted to “thwart Brexit” before claiming that the party had voted the “biggest arch-Remainer” it had.

Responding to the New European article, Jenkyns tweeted: “As a proud brexiteer it is always a badge of honour when sore loser remainers in The New European take offence at me putting forward the case to honour the expressed democratic will of the British people. #GetOverItYouLost.”

She was swiftly ridiculed on Twitter.

J Mark Dodds wrote: “Pathetic. You’re paid £80K a year to be a politician not a primary school playground bully.”

Justin Billinger said: “A badge of honour that ignores over half the country. Have you forgotten who you work for?”

Sarah Phelps wrote: “Get over it, you won and the prize is shitting in your hands 3 times a day forever.”

TNE writer Steve Anglesey posted: “The smell of utter desperation from this lot grows stronger by the hour”

Liberal Democrats politician Jack Dart wrote: “You’re an MP. You’re acting like a f**king child... grow up.”