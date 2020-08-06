Esther McVey and the Tories’ new normal that’s deeply odd

PUBLISHED: 18:05 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 06 August 2020

Mitch Benn

Esther McVey has baffled Twitter users with her latest video post. Photograph: Twitter.

Esther McVey has baffled Twitter users with her latest video post. Photograph: Twitter.

Archant

MITCH BENN says he is disturbed by Conservative politicians attempting to act normal.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

You may have run into the term ‘Uncanny Valley’; it’s an expression primarily used in the fields of robotics and computer animation. It refers to that uniquely uncomfortable phenomenon whereby the more human something looks, the more disturbing the fact that it’s detectably not human is.

Observation of this effect actually gave rise to a complete rethink of the way the animation industry was headed a little over a decade ago: in the 2000s, you may remember, the trend in animated movies was towards creating ever more ‘photo-realistic’ digital renderings of human characters (often mapped over motion-captured performances by real actors whose likenesses would then be transplanted onto their computer-generated counterparts).

After a few movies in which this produced the unsettling effect of watching a screenful of reanimated corpses (one thinks in particular of the genuinely creepy 2009 version of A Christmas Carol starring Jim Carrey in multiple roles) the industry moved towards using computers to create 3D renderings of obviously ‘drawn’ characters, such as seen in Frozen and the like. These looked human enough to be relatable but since they were still ‘cartoon’ characters the fact that they were visibly artificial didn’t creep audiences out.

The ‘photo-realistic humans’ end of things has since been relegated to video game ‘cut scenes’, the occasional de-ageing of actors to play their younger selves in flashback scenes (as has been deployed a few times by Marvel movies with varying success) or in recreating deceased actors to appear in adverts and cameos – the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One features an extended guest appearance by the long-since late Peter Cushing, recreating his villain role from the 1977 original movie, or rather it features Holby City star Guy Henry with Cushing’s CG-regenerated face mapped over his own.

There’s also a political context in which the term ‘Uncanny Valley’ crops up, and it’s a similar usage to the one outlined above: something almost, but not quite human, trying to pass for human and coming over as deeply strange.

Specifically, it’s when Conservative politicians try to act like regular people. Neither David Lynch nor Salvador Dali, in all their fevered imaginings, ever came up with anything so unfathomably weird as Tories Acting Normal.

You may also want to watch:

I don’t know if you’ve seen Esther McVey’s ‘driving’ video – it’s actually an advert for the staycations episode of her podcast Blue Collar Conversations which is a fantastically patronising concept in and of itself, but that’s for another time – but it’s 40 seconds of McVey in front of green-screened rolling roads, grinning manically and waggling a patently-not-attached-to-anything steering wheel.

Now obviously this is just a bit of home-made fun, so we won’t harp on about its visible cheapness – my own YouTube videos embrace a similar aesthetic (largely because I’ve no alternative) – but the effect is, just, well... odd. For all her TV presenter pedigree McVey doesn’t possess what you’d call easy charm.

But it’s always thus whenever high-ranking Tory politicians try to act normal. One thinks of Rishi Sunak’s tweet of a few weeks ago, in which he celebrated the reopening of pubs by posting a photo of himself giving the thumbs up to what appeared to be a shop selling antique kitchenware.

We don’t have to believe that Sunak frequents pubs – they’ve been my workplace for 30 years so I don’t spend much free time in them myself – but it would help if he actually seemed to know what a pub is.

Or indeed of any of the smiling pieces-to-camera from home that ministers have done during lockdown, rictus-grinned and stiff as boards in front of carefully selected and arranged shelves of Good Improving Books.

Nor is this unique to this country – I’m reminded of Donald Trump Jr., the spoilt princeling’s spoilt princeling – posing for his ‘man of the great outdoors’ photo shoot in visibly box-fresh denims and flannels and utterly unblemished boots, sitting on a log, gazing forlornly into the middle distance and looking less at ease in the woods than anyone since Hansel and Gretel.

Is it partisan of me to say that this is a right-wing phenomenon? When Tony Blair used to wander out of Number 10 carrying a mug of tea, it looked like he’d actually just wandered out of Number 10 carrying a mug of tea; when Boris Johnson tried something similar in front of his pre-PM house it looked and felt like theatre. And Gordon Brown, bless him, never tried to look any more comfortable or at ease with himself than he was so I’ve no idea whether he could have pulled it off.

Tories – you are not like us. That’s why people vote for you. Not being like us is basically your job. Stop trying to convince us otherwise and get on with trying to convince us you’re not selling the country for parts (best of luck with that one).

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Rulers of the road: the story of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom

Pat Moss (L) with her partner, Ann Wisdom (R), winners of European Women's Championship Auto Rally. (Photo by Brian Seed/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s sister casts doubts on his staycation claims

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s audacity during this crisis continues to amaze

The House of Lords. Photograph: Parliament TV.

How Tory HQ is quietly preparing for a drop in support

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the election. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s Brexit payback peerages

Martin Rowson's illustration for The New European on the new peerages in the House of Lords.

Esther McVey and the Tories’ new normal that’s deeply odd

Esther McVey has baffled Twitter users with her latest video post. Photograph: Twitter.

MANDRAKE: Peers thought of quitting over Johnson’s ‘dishonours’ list

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

What would a Biden presidency look like?

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden stops to talk to residents as he tours his old neighborhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

How to lose friends who alienate people

Boris Johnson missed a trick in not giving peerage to Stanley

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How healthcare is up for grabs during Brexit talks

The UK's healthcare system is a deeply pressing issue in Brexit trade talks Matt Wood explains. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

The price Boris Johnson will need to pay to keep Scotland

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon with prime minister prime minister Boris Johnson outside Bute House in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Government ‘wastes’ millions on faulty coronavirus face masks that cannot be worn by the NHS staff

An example of the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) used to shield people from infections like coronavirus; Victoria Jones

How the return of sleeper trains will keep Europe connected

Sleeping car in the Nightjet train NJ 401 for Zürich at Hamburg-Altona in Germany. Photograph: Leif Jørgensen/Wikimedia.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: The life of Klaus Nomi

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: Photo of Klaus NOMI; Klaus Nomi in London 5 March 1982 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Lucky Dube, the man who planted roots in Africa

South African singer Lucky Dube. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

STAR TURNS: Rod Steiger, a tough guy actor close to despair

American actor Rod Steiger. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Just what is it with the government’s ‘ramping up’ mantra?

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Novosibirsk, the home of chill-out tunes

My charity is on the ground in Lebanon - we are seeing ‘crisis upon crisis’

This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Peculiar plurals - the words which break the rules

Lavenham church in Suffolk. East Anglia returns in Peter Trudgill's latest column. Photograph: Gregg Brown

Probe into England’s contact tracers finds many make only ‘a handful of calls’ a month

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Video resurfaces of Iain Duncan Smith trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit agreement he now wants rewritten

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith in the House of Commons debating against giving MPs more time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement; Twitter

SAGE scientist says England’s track-and-trace system isn’t even ‘virus-beating’ let alone ‘world-beating’

SAGE advisor John Edmunds appeared on BBC's Newsnight; Twitter

PR firm with links to Tory Party given £3m government contract without open tender

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

James O’Brien’s epic monologue slams Iain Duncan Smith for ‘utter idiocy’ over Brexit comments

James O'Brien on LBC radio; Picture: LBC

Millionaire former Tory minister criticised for celebrating using taxpayers’ money to fund lunch date

Tory MP Jeremy Hunt posted a photo of himself a £56 lunch on the taxpayer; Jacob King

Iain Duncan Smith complains Brexit deal he voted for ‘denies true national independence’

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith; PA Images.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was a turkey, and we’re all getting stuffed

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Government warns firms to stockpile medicines for end of Brexit transition period

The government has told firms to begin stockpiling drugs ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period; Clive Gee

David Lammy says Twitter too slow to remove racist ‘monkey boy’ tweets and threats

David Lammy in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

Brexit ‘dominant driver’ behind recent surge of Brits moving to the EU, study finds

International flights resume at London City Airport in Royal Docks today. Picture: Andrew Baker

Tories accused of ‘corruption’ with Boris Johnson’s honours list which rewarded Brexiteers

LBC presenter James O'Brien spoke with Alastair Campbell, a former advisor to Labour prime minister Tony Blair; LBC

Brexit papers leaked during election campaign believed to have been hacked from Tory MP’s email account

Former international trade Secretary Liam Fox delivers a speech on Brexit and Britain's future as a global trading nation, at the Bloomberg London Building, London.

London could become global cash laundering epicentre after Brexit, report warns

Runway at London City Airport looking west towards Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: LCA

EU stops funding to six towns that declare themselves ‘LGBT-free zones’

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a speech at the London School of Economics. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Michael Gove’s wife accused of ‘ignorant’ and ‘callous’ comments on coronavirus

Cabinet minister Michael Gove with his wife Sarah Vine; Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Government’s post-Brexit ‘freeport’ scheme tipped to make ‘no material effect’ on UK economy

A Stena Line ferry in Belfast Port; Niall Carson

Most Read

Daily Mail urges ‘workshy’ to get back to office, after praising journalists for working from home

A masthead for a former edition of the Daily Mail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Iain Duncan Smith complains Brexit deal he voted for ‘denies true national independence’

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith; PA Images.

Video resurfaces of Iain Duncan Smith trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit agreement he now wants rewritten

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith in the House of Commons debating against giving MPs more time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement; Twitter

EU slaps down Iain Duncan Smith’s demand to have Withdrawal Agreement rewritten

Iain Duncan Smith in a previous media appearance. Photograph: Sky News.

Michael Gove’s wife accused of ‘ignorant’ and ‘callous’ comments on coronavirus

Cabinet minister Michael Gove with his wife Sarah Vine; Jack Taylor/Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.