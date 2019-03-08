Video

Esther McVey proposes sacking every Remainer in cabinet

Former cabinet minister, Esther McVey. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Tory leadership contestant Esther McVey has said she will have no Remainer MPs in her cabinet if she becomes prime minister.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As she announced her plans, she said that those wanting to stay in the European Union would not take a post in the cabinet "for the time being", so that she can "make sure" that Brexit happens.

She plans to make sure that a no-Deal Brexit takes place on October 31st, which would then enable her to review her decision .

Theresa May tried to strike a balance between Brexiteers and Remainers, with pro-EU cabinet ministers including Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart.

You may also want to watch:

She told LBC Radio: "I believe at the moment we actually have to have a team that believes in Brexit.

"And they have to because this is the most difficult delivery that we have got to give and we have got to give it by October 31.

"I think you need to have people who believe in Brexit to deliver this by October 31."

Asked if it meant she would not have Remainers in the cabinet, she clarified: "For the time being, to make sure we get this through, yes.

"You now have to choose a side and the only fair thing to do is choose the side that won the referendum."