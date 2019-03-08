Video

Esther McVey's launch event stormed by angry protester shouting 'fake Tories'

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Esther McVey's bid for Conservative party leadership has been overshadowed by an angry man leaping on the stage and calling MPs "fake Tories".

Describing himself as a "paid-up member" of the Conservatives, he took the podium and began shouting at the crowd.

According to Business Insider's Thomas Colson, the "fake Tories" accusation was aimed at MPs who had voted for Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement Bill in March.

Earlier, McVey had defended at length her decision to support the bill in the third Meaningful Vote.

The protester then began shouting "Don't touch me!" in the face of people attempting to get him off the stage.

As he was ushered off to cries of "Out! Out!" from the audience, he said: "Excuse me, you are all fake news and these people are fake Conservatives."

Colson commented in his tweet: "Think he's a prominent figure among fringe hard Brexit groups."

McVey then said: "Give him a round of applause, ladies and gentleman," to laughter.

It's been a rough day for McVey, after her appearance on Good Morning Britain was eclipsed by a moment when Lorraine Kelly appeared to snub her.

McVey's launch address, to the eurosceptic Bruges Group in London, included a promise to give public sector workers a pay rise, and to boost funding for policing and education.

She has already said she is prepared to leave the EU without a deal and would be willing to prorogue parliament to do so.

She has also said she will pack the cabinet with Brexiteers.

"My clear agenda is to deliver Brexit on October 31 and then we must unite the country, and then unite our party too," she told the Bruges Group.

"Britain's public sector workers need a pay rise and our police and our schools desperately need cash. That's what my campaign is about."

