Official Charts Company confirms Ode to Joy set to appear in Top 40 this week

Pro-EU campaigners marching on Westminster. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) Archant

The Official Charts Company has revealed that EU anthem Ode To Joy will chart this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Pro-Europeans have been buying a live version of Dutch composer Andre Rieu's version of the song, which is accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra.

It has now topped the downloads chart on both Amazon and iTunes, just ahead of a rival pro-Brexit song from 'comedian' Dominic Frisby entitled '17 Million Fuck-Offs'.

The Official Charts Company, which counts both download sales and physical copy sales, have now added the numbers together and work out that as of Tuesday it was just 1,200 copies away from entering the Top 40.

This was before the song jumped to the top of the iTunes chart - meaning the song is likely to now make the Top 40.

MORE: Ode To Joy - the story of the European anthem

MORE: New Brexit battle for Remainers and Leavers as Ode to Joy nears top of UK music chart

Campaigners are hoping that it will force the radio chart show to play out the song, with one campaigner claiming: "The Brexiteers can have their bells. We'll have the airwaves".

The BBC has been contacted to explain if it intends to play either song on the BBC Radio 1 chart show.

- Ode To Joy (Final Movement From Symphony No.9, Op.125 / Live) is available on Amazon for 99p, Google Play for 99p and iTunes for 99p.