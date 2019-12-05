Labour comes out as top general election choice for EU citizens in the UK

EU citizens lobbying MPs to guarantee post-Brexit rights. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Labour is the most favoured party amongst EU citizens living in the UK, followed closely by the Liberal Democrats, a new survey suggests.

Jeremy Corbyn's party would gain the vote of 26% of the European people surveyed, with the Lib Dems polling at 22%.

Twewnty-two per cent of people didn't know who they would support if they had a vote in the general election, but a surprising six per cent were ready to back Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

Only 12% of the people asked would vote for the Tories if they had a vote in this election.

The Lib Dems were deemed the party that is doing the most to represent EU citizens' rights, taking 24% of the vote on that score - and unsurprisingly, only seven per cent of those surveyed thought the same about the Tories.

Forty-two per cent said the best way to "get Brexit done" was to "get Brexit gone" - ie, cancel it and revoke Article 50.

But if they have to choose a deal, it would be a Labour Brexit for half of the respondents - the top choice.

More than half of the people asked were uncertain if they would stay in the UK after Brexit, with the top cause for concern being economic uncertainty followed closely by the treatment they have received since the referendum.

Half of the respondents said that the attitude of UK citizens towards them had directly contributed to their thoughts on whether or not to pack up and leave. In the event of a second referendum, 73% unsurprisingly felt they should have a vote.

The survey, conducted by business data platform Statista, spoke to 542 people - over a third of whom didn't feel represented by UK political parties at all.

