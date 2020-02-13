More than a thousand people sign Valentine's Day card to EU

On the eve of the Feast of St Valentine, where people across the European continent and beyond show their affection to their loved ones and closest friends, a giant greeting card has been sent from citizens in the UK to the European parliament in Strasbourg.

The Valentine's Day card is a project run by EU Flag Mafia, with the support of pro-EU grassroots groups across the UK, and has been signed by more than a thousand Brits in just a few days.

Despite the UK no longer being a member of the European Union, supporters of the project wished to demonstrate that there is still a huge support here for the EU and its ideals.

Campaigners also intended to demonstrate that many British citizens still feel European at heart.

Collecting many hundreds of digital signatures and handwritten messages in a small space of time, the project has created a large physical card, running over a dozen pages, and sent it to representatives in the European parliament.

Receiving the card on behalf of the European Union is German Green MEP Terry Reintke who last month set up the EU-UK Friendship group aiming to forge closer links with the UK as it ceased to be a member state of the EU.

The group has over 70 members at its inaugural meeting, which at the time represented over 10% of the European parliament.