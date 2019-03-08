50,000 European flags to be handed out at the Last Night of the Proms

EU flags at the Last Night of the Proms. Photograph: BBC Archant

50,000 European flags will be handed out at this year's Last Night of The Proms as an anti-Brexit activist group raises the stakes in 2019.

Pro-EU campaigners will hand out 50,000 EU flags at this year's Last Night of The Proms. Picture: Niklas Halle'n

The EU Flags Proms Team first organised the stunt in 2016 and since then it has grown in popularity each year.

The remain campaigners claimed a publicity victory in 2017 when BBC television pictures showed a sea of blue and gold stars at the traditionally patriotic event.

Nigel Farage was far from impressed by the antics accusing concertgoers who waved the flags of being in denial about Brexit.

The 50,000 flags will smash the 20,000 figure of last year with the EU Flag Mafia insisting their grassroots movement shows no sign of stopping.

A spokesman for the group said: "The response we have had from people has been amazing.

"In the first year we did it there was a lot of aggression but now it's a really fun environment.

"I'm sure there will be another wonderful atmosphere this year because people are so engaged with what we do."

Pro-EU campaigners are highlighting how Brexit will seriously damage the music industry in the UK.

They say travelling is a key part of the industry and once Britain leaves the EU, it will be far more difficult to provide stand-ins for sick performers.

Attracting top level acts to the UK will also be more difficult, they claim.

With the October 31 deadline looming, the activists believe this year's event has added significance.

"People are well aware of Brexit and its potential impact so we won't be short of support," a spokesman said.

"It's the first time we are going to all four events in Swansea, Glasgow, Belfast and London which is very exciting."

A Crowdfunder page which raises money for the stunt is just £400 short of its £4,000 target.

The group is however keen to stress the flag waving is not meant to be political.

A spokesman added: "We don't have anti-Boris signs or anything like that.

"It's not political. It's about showing a passion for the EU."

In April, the director of the festival based at Royal Albert Hall, stressed he didn't want the event to be a political platform.