EU parliament to be opened up to homeless during coronavirus outbreak

MEPs voting in the European Parliament. Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images. 2018 Anadolu Agency

The European parliament building will be opened up to the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak and its kitchens will help provide meals for health workers.

European parliament president David Sassoli outlined the measures the EU building would take to support those in need in Brussels.

In agreement with the Brussels Capital Region, the building will be made available to the most vulnerable in society.

“In addition, our kitchens will make more than 1,000 meals a day to be distributed to those in need, as well as to health workers to help them do their jobs,” he said via a video message.

“We want to be close to those who suffer, to those who work tirelessly in our hospitals, to the city and people of Brussels, as well as those of Strasbourg and Luxembourg, who welcome us and who need our help today. Europe’s strength is in its ability to act in solidarity.”