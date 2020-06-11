Latest The New European
Opinion

The coronavirus crisis is our last chance to save the world - so let’s commit to each other

PUBLISHED: 13:48 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 11 June 2020

Europe seen from a satellite, circa 1980s. (Photo by Heritage Space/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Europe seen from a satellite, circa 1980s. (Photo by Heritage Space/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Heritage Space

At least in their rhetoric, the European Commission seems to have understood the significance of this crisis. Coronavirus, its socio-economic consequences, and the EU’s response to them will define the next decade of European integration. Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in May that “this is Europe’s moment”. But there are still many evenings (and early mornings) of fraught high-level debate to come before Europe’s Covid response leaves the drawing board in Brussels – not least on the matter of who will pay, and for what.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

When coronavirus struck Europe, the EU was mid-way through negotiating its Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF), a broad-strokes agreement between Europe’s leaders about how the EU will spend its money over the next seven years. Buoyed by a relatively healthy economy and imbued with a sense of purposeful unity by Brexit, the EU’s member states had been edging towards a deal – until Covid.

Italy, struck early and mercilessly by the virus, quickly found itself in need of material, financial and political solidarity from its fellow EU member states. In late March, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte called for flexible access to emergency credit via the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), an intergovernmental organ established in the wake of the Eurozone crisis to provide rapid loans to countries in economic peril. The catch? The liability is pooled among Eurozone countries, including the Netherlands and Austria, which publicly balked at the idea of burdening their taxpayers with ‘Italian debt’.

Their counter-offer was that any ESM loans should be conditional on an Italian commitment to sweeping public sector reform, as well as cuts to government spending. Insisting on these conditions – originally drawn up in the wake of the Greek financial crisis – went down well in the Hague and Vienna. But for many across the Mediterranean it brought back bitter memories of the years after 2008, when miserly northern bureaucrats imposed brutal neoliberalism and European ‘solidarity’ felt more like debt bondage. By May – with tens of thousands of EU citizens dead, and tens of millions unemployed – any semblance of a common structural response to coronavirus seemed a faraway prospect, and old north-south wounds had been thoroughly salted by counter-accusations of Protestant stinginess and Latin profligacy.

Then, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron stepped in with a plan which the Financial Times called a “very big deal for Europe” – the EU itself would raise a 500 billion euro recovery fund on the financial markets, to be distributed as grants among member states to address the fallout from Covid. The EU has its own healthy credit score and could raise the cash, but common debt on this scale would be unprecedented: Germany itself has long resisted so-called ‘Eurobonds’, and this crossing of the Rubicon by Berlin was felt to be an historic milestone on the path to a true Eurozone fiscal union.

By the end of the month, the Franco-German proposal – now worth 750 billion euros and branded the NextGeneration EU Recovery Instrument – formed the heart of the European Commission’s plan to relaunch the EU economy along more sustainable lines. In addition, the 1.1 trillion euros MFF proposals were dusted off and redrafted to pump as much money as possible into social and economic cohesion – bracing for the economic shockwave to come.

You may also want to watch:

There is also an emphasis on the European economic sovereignty, yet another tacit admission that globalisation has been irreparably stalled by coronavirus. These are huge sums, and big ideas – the detail of the Commission proposals suggests radical changes to our economic life will be needed to respond to this “defining generational task”.

So far the Netherlands has been muted about the Commission’s plan; Austria has gently floated a preference for loans rather than grants, but has not been dismissive outright. The lukewarm response is seen as favourable to an eventual deal, given the countries’ previously vocal hostility to common debt. Germany’s weight counts for a lot, it would seem. But “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”, and the fate of the EU’s coronavirus response ultimately lies in the hands of the member states who must agree to them, unanimously, at the European Council in July.

Only time – and a political tug-of-war – will tell whether the EU is capable of genuine solidarity during an unprecedented crisis. If not, southern Europe’s faith in the European project – already eroded massively during the economic crisis – may be snuffed out permanently. The stakes could not be higher. But a lack of compassion is not the only existential threat facing the EU as a union of values.

Its pre-Covid MFF proposals were riven with worrying proposals for anyone who subscribes to the idea of the European peace project. Vast sums were set to be funnelled into military research and development, hard-security capacity-building in the developing world, and stricter border controls – often with limited democratic oversight. And sadly, our colleagues at European Network Against Arms Trade (ENAAT) report that “despite difficult negotiations to come, EU funding for the military is likely to be barely impacted by Covid-19”. It seems that – despite the vast burden on our public services and skyrocketing debt – European governments still feel the need to channel billions of euros to the military-industrial complex.

The facts are clear: Covid has changed the world. Its impact has forced us all to reassess the assumptions on which our societies are built: which employees are ‘vital’ and ‘skilled’, what our working habits should look like, what our economic priorities they are, and how fragile and unequal our economies have become in pursuit of profit. Germany and France made it clear last month: in terms of radical change, nothing is off the table. Now is the time to embrace a better vision for Europe and the people living here – and it’s our last chance to rethink our societies and economies before climate change becomes irreversible.

At the European Council next month, a courageous commitment to each other is vital if we are to preserve the European project, our economic wellbeing and our planet. EU member states must respond to coronavirus with a truly radical agenda for change, built on a foundation of generosity and sustainability. And our solidarity must also extend beyond our borders – our governments must refuse to feed the international war machine at a time of so much senseless death, and re-commit to the ideals of the EU as a peace project and example for the world. As we call on Europe’s leaders to embrace peace and compassion, we are once again reminded of the relevance of our values in moments of great change.

Martin Leng works for the Quaker Council for European Affairs, an NGO based in Brussels which represents the voice of the Quaker community in European politics

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Tory peer calls for inquiry into government’s handling of the coronavirus

Hereditary Tory peer Matthew Ridley; Parliament

The coronavirus crisis is our last chance to save the world - so let’s commit to each other

Europe seen from a satellite, circa 1980s. (Photo by Heritage Space/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The right are suffering virtue-signalling failure

EMPATHY: Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion take a knee in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd. Photo: Getty Images

‘This is not about statues’: Why Britain is yet again failing to engage meaningfully on race

A Bristol protestor places her dedication on the empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood after it was taken down during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Why Europe needs Joe Biden as much as America does

Beware the Very Online activists who spread false Covid-19 narratives

Ignore

JAMES BALL: Tories are using Black Lives Matter protests to distract from their own failures

The government are looking for a culture war and for any scapegoat to distract from its own failings.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Why the Lib Dems still matter in the fight to topple Boris Johnson

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson during general election campaigning in 2019. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tory peer criticised for ‘unacceptable’ comments about same-sex marriage

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne; Youtube

James O’Brien says Boris Johnson comments ‘most remarkable thing ever heard in the Commons’

James O'Brien described Boris Johnson's PMQs performance as the most 'remarkable thing' he'd ever heard; LBC

My charity is supporting 18,000 children every day - here’s why schools must re-open now

Children social distancing at school after some primary schools partly reopened. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Customs expert warns Britain’s borders are unprepared for Brexit transition cutoff

Trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewska giving evidence at a Brexit select committee; ParliamentLive

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of lying over Labour involvement in return to school plan

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs); ParliamentLive.com

PMQs: Starmer demands action on ‘haunting’ coronavirus death toll as Johnson says international comparisons must wait

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour presses cabinet minister to explain how a Tory donor was granted a lucrative property deal

Housing minister Robert Jenrick arrives in Downing Street, London. PA photo; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

James O’Brien questions ‘believability’ of PM’s Black Lives Matter message

James O'Brien said Boris Johnson had a 'track record' of using racist language; LBC

Doctors use European law to take government to court over lack of PPE during coronavirus outbreak

Health secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP accuses Priti Patel of ‘silencing’ BAME colleague over racism claims

Home secretary Priti Patel and Labour MP Florence Eshalomi (R) during a debate in the Commons; ParliamentLive

How Putin’s downfall could come sooner than many expect

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (on the screen) during a video conference meeting on opening medical facilities for COVID-19 patients built (Photo by Alexei Yereshko\TASS via Getty Images)

We are being fattened up for a one-way trade deal with Trump

A cargo ship keeps trade going during the Covid-19 lockdown. The government is preparing to complete a trade deal with this US that will hit food standards and British farmers. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Boris Johnson: Britain is not a racist country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tory politician readmitted to the party after claims holocaust was ‘fabricated’

Ryan Houghton, a Tory councillor in Aberdeen. Photograph: YouTube.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Heart of smartness – DR Congo’s city united in music

Adherents of La Sape (an abbreviation of The Society for the Advancement of Elegant People pose in Kinshasa) . Photo: Junior D. Kannah/AFP via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Joseph Bologne, Chavalier de Saint-Georges

Monsieur de St. George, April 4, 1788. Artist William Ward. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Now is a big moment for a new women’s equality movement

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Donald Trump’s Disunited States threaten the free world

Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book on driving was a warning to the public

Boris Johnson MP emerges from a sports car after it performed 'donuts' during a visit to Ginetta Sports cars as part of the Brexit Battle Bus tour in 2016. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Public backlash after footage of Tory MPs laughing at slavery joke resurfaces

Tory MP Lucy Frazer joking that Scots should be sent to the 'colonies' as slaves, a comment she later apologised for. (Photograph: Twitter)

UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally

Boris Johnson poses for a photo at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Leave doesn’t mean leave as Nigel Lawson plans UK return after failing to gain French residency

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.