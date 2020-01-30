Brexiteer proposes bill to create 'UK Day' to mark EU referendum date
PUBLISHED: 14:08 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 30 January 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
A Brexiteer is planning to introduce a bill to mark the closest Friday to the EU referendum with a bank holiday.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Tory Peter Bone told MPs he plans to introduce a Bill calling for a "United Kingdom Day" on the Friday closest to June 23 every year.
Raising the idea during business questions, Bone said: "Next week I intend to introduce a private members' Bill to create a bank holiday on the Friday closest to June 23 every year to be called United Kingdom Day so that a country can celebrate sovereignty and the Union of our four great nations.
"Would the leader of the house arrange for a statement next week saying that the government will support this proposal, be neutral or oppose it?"
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg described Bone's proposed UK Day as "republican sounding", and suggested that a June bank holiday to mark the Queen's birthday would "be nicer".
Rees-Mogg said: "Well, oddly, that falls under my responsibility as lord president of the council because bank holidays come from royal proclamation.
"I wonder if I might steer my honourable friend, wouldn't it be nicer if we're going to ask for a new bank holiday in June to have, as some other countries have, a Queen's birthday holiday? Rather more in keeping with our traditions rather than the slightly, I don't know, republican sounding UK Day."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter