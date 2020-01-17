EU could force mobile phone manufacturers to standardise chargers

Needing a different charger for an iPhone or an Android phone could be a thing of the past thanks to new EU proposals.

The European Parliament is calling for mobile phone chargers to be standardised so they work for all mobile phones and tablets.

According to the EU the changes would make customers' lives easier and help to save the planet after it was revealed that more than 51,000 tonnes of electronics are wasted each year.

"To reduce electronic waste and make consumers' life easier, MEPs want binding measures for chargers to fit all mobile phones and other portable devices," claims the briefing.

The parliament plans to vote on the measures in the next month.

It has been an aspiration for the parliament for a number of years, with phone manufacturers like Apple complaining that the law would stifle innovation and cause disruption for users.

The proposals would make USB-C chargers - currently favoured by modern Android phones - the mandatory option.

Apple started to use the lightning port for iPad and iPhones in 2012.