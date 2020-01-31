Latest The New European

Warnings of a new Windrush scandal as EU settlement scheme applications drop

PUBLISHED: 13:28 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 17 December 2019

A woman holds an European flag outside the European Parliament. Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images.

A woman holds an European flag outside the European Parliament. Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images.

Archant

Opponents of the government have warned it is 'sleepwalking into another Windrush scandal' after the number of EU citizens applying to live and work in the UK after Brexit fell.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Home Office said it received 142,300 applications for the scheme in November, compared to more than half a million submitted in the previous month.

This takes the total number received by the end of November to almost 2.6 million (2,592,800).

Overall, the number of applications finalised in that time was more than 2.2 million (2,230,900).

Of these, 59% were granted permanent leave to remain in the country, called settled status, and 41% were granted pre-settled status - which means they have temporary leave to remain and would need to apply again for permanent permission at a later date.

Five applications were refused on "suitability grounds", a Home Office report published on Tuesday said.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: "Too many EU nationals are deeply anxious about their right to stay. Many of them fill vital roles in our health service and our schools. It's disgraceful for the Conservative government to leave them in legal limbo like this.

"Boris Johnson continues to break his promise to automatically guarantee the rights of EU citizens in law. Thousands of EU citizens are set to miss out on Settled Status and be left vulnerable to the Tories' Hostile Environment.

"The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for EU citizens by opposing Brexit. We will fight to guarantee their rights to live and work in the UK."

Sadiq Khan said millions of EU citizens living in the UK were "once again facing increased uncertainty about their future", adding that it was "completely unacceptable" that nearly a million were yet to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme.

He said: "While the government is putting all of its focus on Brexit, this is the biggest change in rights and immigration status in our country for a generation.

"The government are sleepwalking into another Windrush scandal and we can't allow that to happen.

"We have more than one million EU citizens living in London who belong in this city, are part of what makes it so special, and rightly call it home."

He said the government must "urgently step up their efforts and back their warm words with action to provide the security our European Londoners deserve".

Campaign group the 3million said it was "very concerned" at the rising numbers of EU citizens being granted temporary rather than permanent leave to remain.

It added: "This is a timebomb, as these EU citizens will need to apply again to stay in their own home, and there is no certainty they can be successful at it when they do."

The Home Office said pre-settled status was typically granted to people who have lived in the country for five years and insisted applicants had been first offered the chance to prove they qualified for settled status.

Security minister Brandon Lewis said: "EU citizens have made an enormous contribution to the UK and we want them to stay.

"2.6 million applications to the EU Settlement Scheme have already been submitted and I encourage people to keep applying. It's free and there is plenty of support available.

"We are leaving the EU on January 31 2020, but people have until at least December 31 2020 to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme."

In October he indicated that EU citizens could be deported if they did not apply by the deadline.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The Simpson's greatest European excursions

The Simpsons on one of their many visits to Europe. Photograph: Fox.

Two Tory MPs facing sexual misconduct claims replaced by their wives in election

Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Brexiteer election candidate who harassed Anna Soubry jailed

Amy Beth Dalla Mura outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland cannot be 'imprisoned in the UK against its will'

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Michael Gove says Tories will not allow SNP to 'overturn referendum result' on independence

Michael Gove appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Caroline Flint blames 'ardent Remainers' for Labour's loss in general election

Caroline Flint speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

The 20th century's forgotten monster: Erich Mielke

Erich Mielke, the 20th century's forgotten moster. Photo: Thonfeld/ullstein bild via Getty Images

There is a way back from this... if we can resist the trap that lies ahead

Boris Johnson during a visit to see newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell during a visit to Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/PA Wire.

Can communities on remote islands survive in the modern age?

Lundy Light House near the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Josef F. Stuefer

How an attempt to reform the voting system failed but remains ever relevant

British playwright Harold Pinter on October 30, 1983. Photo: Express/Getty Images

The Roman artists who championed the ornate style

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, David with the Head of Goliath. Picture: KHM-Museumsverband

The best and worst books of 2019

Booker Prize winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. Picture: Getty Images

Death camps and the scourge of selfie tourism

The Nazi camp at Auschqitz-Birkenau. Picture: Ullstein bild/Getty Images

Britain's second referendum turned out to be one on Jeremy Corbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters after speaking at a rally outside Bristol City Council in Bristol. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson's election win means we're all heading off a cliff

Martin Rowson's cartoon for The New European.

Voting expert John Curtice apologises for predicting more damage to Tories

While Curtice says that the polls and predictions made throughout the campaign were broadly accurate, “a lot of the commentary focussed disproportionately on the potential downside risks,” for which he has apologised. Photo: BBC

Referendum on Irish unity 'almost inevitable' following hard Brexit

Pressure for an Irish unity referendum is almost inevitable if prime minister Boris Johnson pursues a hard Brexit, the Alliance Party leader has said. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Voter fraud allegations being investigated by police

Cases of suspected voter fraud in several constituencies have been reported to police. Photo: PA

Dominic Cummings goaded by journalists after he tells media and Remainers 'you f**ked it up'

The prime ministers special adviser was goaded by journalists and Downing Street photographers as he returned to Number 10 after telling the UK media they f**ked up the general election. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Massive surge in Google searches for moving abroad after general election result

There has been a massive surge in searches from the UK for how to move overseas after the general election result. Photos: PA / Google Trends

John McDonnell called 'liar' and 'terrorist' as fight breaks out during vote count

The shadow chancellor John McDonnell was called a liar and a terrorist at his constituencys vote count as he was re-elected. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

John McDonnell says Labour 'won the argument' despite election loss

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has claimed that the Labour Party 'won the argument' but couldn't get through the issue of Brexit. Photo: Sky

Alastair Campbell blames Labour's failure to confront Brexit for Tory majority

The former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell has blamed a failure of Labour to confront Brexit alongside a culture of nastiness in the party for the Conservative Party’s landslide majority. Photo: ITV

Dennis Skinner voted out after 49 years as Bolsover's MP

Dennis Skinner has been voted out by the Tories in one of the largest shocks of the general election. Photo: PA

Donald Trump says UK can look forward to a 'lucrative' post-Brexit trade deal

Alastair Campbell feels Prime Minister Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly similar to US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

Mark Francois asked if he has 'gone crazy' after comparing result to 'fall of Berlin Wall'

Mark Francois was mocked after he compared the 'fall of Labour' to the fall of the Berlin wall. Photos: BBc

Bid to unseat Boris Johnson in Uxbridge constituency fails

Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election exit poll predicts Tory majority

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election results, news and analysis from The New European

The election latest from The New European.

Social media, dogs and even a guinea pig: The trend of pets at polling stations

A dog waits for its owner to vote in the General Election 2019 outside a polling station in Reading. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn heckled by woman dressed as Elmo

A woman dressed as Elmo tries to approach Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez as they arrive to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at the polling station at Pakeman Primary School in Islington. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Voters leave polling stations due to long queues

A queue outside a polling station in Bermondsey, London, as voters line up to cast their votes in the General Election. Picture: @chrisschofield1/PA Wire

The author haunted by his country's and family's past

Author and academic professor WG 'Max' Sebald. Picture: Archant

Kingston: The capital city that gave the globe ska, reggae and rocksteady

Bob Marley brought together the Jamaican prime minister Michael Manley (far left) and his political opponent Edward Seaga (third from left), together for a show of unity on stage at the 1978 One Love Peace concert in Kingston, Jamaica. Photograph: Echoes/Redferns

The artistic spirit that could not be silenced by the Nazis

Charlotte Salomon painting in France, circa 1939. Picture: Collection Jewish Historical Museum Amsterdam/Charlotte Salomon Foundation Charlotta Saloman

Investigating what the Mandela Effect really is

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students could be denied vote after application errors

A polling station on election day (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Most Read

Dropped Brexit Party candidate ‘from a distant star’ to sue Nigel Farage after claiming she’d have won

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Tory MP calls for social care insurance for ‘those who can afford it’

Former work and pensions minister Damian Green has called for an insurance-based system of social care. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Jo Swinson could make return to Houses of Parliament

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tommy Robinson praises Dominic Cummings as he claims to have joined the Tories

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

No 10 indicates Boris Johnson could ditch promises to protect workers’ rights after Brexit

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.