Boris Johnson set to reject invitation to join EU’s fast-track coronavirus vaccine scheme

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons. HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Despite repeated calls from the EU to join the bloc’s coronavirus vaccine scheme, Boris Johnson is set to reject the invite on the UK’s behalf.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Johnson’s refusal to join the scheme to work with the 27 EU countries, which is investing in at least six different potential vaccines, has been met with criticism that Brexit is being put ahead of the nation’s health.

The EU has proposed using a “large majority” of a €2.7bn emergency fund for the effort but is also committed to ensuring fair access worldwide to pandemic remedies.

The bloc is looking to buy six potential vaccines in deals in advance where the makers would commit to providing doses when and if they become available, as long as they are not produced solely in America.

The UK government was reportedly assessing whether or not to join the scheme, having originally ruled out due to its desire to sever ties with Brussels.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

But Johnson’s administration has ruled by joining the Brussels scheme it would lead to a delay in people receiving the vaccine in the quantities it needs, the Independent reports.

They believe that a cap on doses allocated to each member state could reduce the scheme’s effectiveness, and believes companies in the UK can offer it at a similar price.

It comes after Dominic Raab claimed the reason it had not joined other EU schemes during the coronavirus was because of an e-mail mix-up where correspondence was sent to an old address.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat leadership contender, criticised the move.

She said: “The government walking away from this EU deal just smacks of ideological dogma.

“Working together would help drive down costs and make sure we get value for money. For this government, it’s Brexit over vaccines.”