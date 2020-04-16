Confusion over Yorkshire plane pro-Brexit protest during coronavirus lockdown

A pro-Brexit banner has flown over Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Sheffield during the coronavirus lockdown Photograph: Mat Abbott/Twitter. Archant

There has been confusion in Yorkshire after a Brexiteer appeared to hire a plane to fly over Leeds and the surrounding areas with a warning for Boris Johnson over Brexit.

A Leaver, going by the name of Roger, appeared so angered by talk of a possible delay to the end of the Brexit transition period that he hopped in an aeroplane with a banner to fly.

Despite being in a lockdown during the coronavirus, and government guidance calling for “essential travel” only, the Brexiteer has been high above the Yorkshire skies flying his protest banner.

The message reads: “Boris EU will screw you - Fact! - Roger”.

The banner has been seen over Derbyshire and Sheffield too.

“Way to protect the key workers by taking silly risks like... flying!!” tweeted one.

“There’s a tiny plane flying above my house with a banner saying ‘The EU is going to screw you Boris, by Roger’ and honestly that does seem like essential travel to me,” said @DanceyFrancy.

“There is currently a light aircraft with a banner flying over Penistone. “Boris, will screw EU over, fact, Roger”. Essential travel?” tweeted Chris Charlesworth.

Matt Abbott wrote: “I don’t know who Roger is but he’s a bit off target....This is Derbyshire! - check your Sat Nav for Chequers mate!”

So far the government has resisted calls for the transition period to be extended, despite the IMF becoming the latest to warn about the impact it could have on an already fragile economy.

West Yorkshire Police have been asked whether any action was taken.

