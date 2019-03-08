Eurofile music: Berlin's songs of freedom

PUBLISHED: 14:02 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 01 August 2019

(GERMANY OUT) *08.01.1947-, Musiker; GB, Konzert vor dem Berliner Reichstag (Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

(GERMANY OUT) *08.01.1947-, Musiker; GB, Konzert vor dem Berliner Reichstag (Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Archant

SOPHIA DEBOICK kicks off a new feature, looking at the musical history of a different city each week. First an examination of Berlin's remarkably creative heritage, from Dietrich to Depeche Mode, with many in between.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
Depeche Mode, group portrait, Berlin, July 1984, L-R Martin Gore, Dave Gahan, Alan Wilder, Andrew Fletcher. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)Depeche Mode, group portrait, Berlin, July 1984, L-R Martin Gore, Dave Gahan, Alan Wilder, Andrew Fletcher. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

For much of the last 100 years, Berlin was a city that never stayed still, rocked by the political earthquakes of the 20th century. But with this turmoil came the cracks in which creativity flowers.

During the post-First World War Weimar Republic, Berlin became synonymous with hedonism, decadence and innovation in the arts, characterisations that survived Nazism, Allied bombing, Soviet invasion, partition and the erection of the Berlin Wall.

By the 1970s, West Berlin was both economically and geographically isolated, the kind of no-man's-land that allowed outsiders to make it their own, including itinerant musicians looking for somewhere to slum it. Ever since Liszt performed in the city in December 1841 and inspired a frenzied audience reaction that would become christened 'Lisztomania', Berlin has been a place where foreign-born musical legends have been made, and its southern and western districts, in particular Kreuzberg and Schöneberg, have been hosts to a cultural output that few other cities could claim.

The Berlin of the inter-war period - the one that Christopher Isherwood would immortalise - was one where social and artistic boundary-pushing was front and centre. Kurt Weill, Bertolt Brecht, Elisabeth Hauptmann and Lotte Lenya, none of them native to the city, nevertheless produced the definitive Berlin work of this era, Die Dreigroschenoper (The Threepenny Opera), which premiered at the city centre's Theater am Schiffbauerdamm in 1928.

As John Gay's 18th century The Beggar's Opera recast as a socialist opera for the people, the piece gave Lenya her defining role, as the prostitute Jenny, singing both Weill's sinister murder ballad Moritat von Mackie Messer, later to become a standard as Mack the Knife, and revenge fantasy Seeräuberjenny (Pirate Jenny). They became both some of Lenya's signature tunes and quintessential songs of 1920s Berlin.

Meanwhile, on the kabarett scene, gender, sexuality and class broke free of its socially-prescribed modes, and this was where Marlene Dietrich - born on Schöneberg's Leberstraße - made her name. Her turns in two Mischa Spoliansky revues, staged at Kadeko in the Wilmersdorf district, and the Berliner Theater in Mitte, gave her both the first song she would ever record - the lesbian anthem Wenn die beste Freundin (When My Best Girlfriend) - and the exposure that saw her cast in Der blaue Engel (The Blue Angel), in which she sang Falling in Love Again.

But the Weimar years were fleeting. Dietrich basked in the rapturous applause at the Berlin premiere of The Blue Angel and left for Hollywood the same day, while Weill, Brecht, Hauptmann and Lenya would flee Europe for the US as the Nazi threat against 'degenerate' art like theirs grew.

The mystique of 1920s Berlin played no small part in attracting David Bowie to Berlin in 1976. The drag clubs, drugs and hedonism of old were still there, but its status as an island in the GDR meant "you couldn't find a place with more tension than West Berlin", according to Bowie, who added "I felt that it was always necessary to be in a place where there was tension".

Bowie's serious cocaine addiction and marital and business legal battles had left him in serious financial straits, making a move from LA to Berlin - a heroin, not a cocaine city, and swingeingly cheap - a practical choice too. While Lou Reed had used the city as the background for his miserable song cycle of drug addiction, Berlin (1973), without setting foot there, Bowie's work was marked profoundly by his experience of the city, catching an image of a Berlin of concrete and alienation which mirrored his own numbed and desolate state.

You may also want to watch:

Bowie moved to Berlin in the late summer of 1976, initially staying at the Schöneberg home of Tangerine Dream's Edgar Froese, whose Ypsilon in Malaysian Pale (1975), alongside the works of other German pioneers like Neu!, Kraftwerk and Faust, had been a key influence on his latest LP, Station to Station.

When he moved to a flat on Hauptstraße, sharing it with his troubled friend Iggy Pop, his Berlin period began in earnest and the two lapped up all the city had to offer, whether taking the expressionist artworks at the Brücke Museum as inspiration for the mannered poses of their forthcoming album covers, or pinching ideas from the authentic Krautrock bands they saw at Kreuzberg's SO36 club.

Five albums between them emerged in less than three years, all but one at least in part recorded at Hansa Studios, on Kreuzberg's Köthener Straße, in the shadow of the Berlin Wall. While Bowie's Low (1977), the first of his 'Berlin trilogy', hinted at his breakdown (Sound and Vision) and recovery (New Career in A New Town), Pop's The Idiot (1977) included odes to the city's nightlife and drugs (Nightclubbing, Funtime, China Girl), while The Passenger from the follow-up Lust for Life (1977) was allegedly inspired by Berlin's S-Bahn trains.

But Bowie went further, and while the title track of Heroes (1977) used the Berlin Wall as a prop in a romantic melodrama, the wailing saxophone and frigid atmosphere of Neuköln, a decaying immigrant district, expressed the despair of alienation he saw in Berlin.

Bowie's 1980 cover of Weill's Alabama Song acknowledged Weimar Berlin directly, as did his appearance in a BBC version of Brecht's Baal in 1982. His 2013 comeback single Where Are We Now? would finally crystallise the myth of 'Bowie's Berlin', referencing Potsdamer Platz, Nürnberger Strasse's Dschungel nightclub, the nearby KaDeWe department store, and the crowds swarming across the Bösebrücke bridge east-west border crossing when the Wall came down.

For Bowie and Pop, Berlin offered a kind of vampiric artistic tourism, recharging creative batteries by leeching off the atmosphere, and in the 1980s and 1990s artists would flock to Hansa to record, seeing it as a place with an alchemic effect. As the native Neue Deutsche Welle scene exploded, inspired by British punk and new wave, UK acts were in turn influenced by the sounds coming out of Germany.

West Berlin's Einstürzende Neubauten ('Collapsing New Buildings') were particularly influential in their industrial sound, made with power tools and scrap metal, and they would record their third album, Halber Mensch (1985), at Hansa, with production from Gareth Jones, having already worked with him at the studios on Brit Frank 'Fad Gadget' Tovey's single Collapsing New People (1983).The song's distinctive beat was provided by the clatter of an old-fashioned printing press.

Jones had already spent part of 1983 mixing Depeche Mode's Neubauten-influenced LP Construction Time Again at Hansa, and the effect of the city on the still-young Depeche was clear on their following two Jones-produced, Hansa-recorded albums. They discovered the Dschungel and the fetish clubs of Schöneberg and Kreuzberg, while also soaking up the musical influences. People Are People from Some Great Reward (1984) was a masterclass in making industrial pop, while the album's second single, Master and Servant, was S&M-turned-metaphor-for-capitalism.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Hansa would be the venue for genre-defining gothic and industrial albums, informed by a Teutonic coldness and angularity, from the likes of Killing Joke, Nick Cave, and Siouxsie and the Banshees. U2's Eno-produced, industrial and electronica-influenced Achtung Baby (1991) saw the 'Hansa effect' reach its apotheosis in terms of commercial cut-through, selling millions.

Depeche Mode's East Berlin concert of March 1988 was a legendary moment for the teenagers of the GDR, and Berlin's turbulent history has made it the venue for big set-pieces of musical rebellion, catharsis and celebration. There had already been the 1987 David Bowie Concert for Berlin, when he gave an emotional performance of Heroes and East Germans listened from the other side of the Wall. The following summer, Bruce Springsteen played a four-hour concert to a crowd of 300,000 in East Berlin, with songs like Born in the USA and Chimes of Freedom taking on new poignancy, and claims were later made that such pre-unification concerts had contributed to the fall of the Wall.

The same was said of David Hasselhoff's single Looking For Freedom, which spent eight weeks at No.1 in Germany in the summer of 1989. He was the unlikely centrepiece of the New Year's Eve concert on the ruins of the Wall that year, performing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in a fairy light-studded leather jacket, and other concerts - like Leonard Bernstein's Christmas Day 1989 performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at East Berlin's Schauspielhaus, and the following July's overblown staging of Pink Floyd's The Wall on the former no-man's-land - were cathartic moments.

The Berlin techno scene exploded in this post-unification atmosphere of freedom. Abandoned buildings, bunkers and basements became illegal clubs playing extreme electronic music imported from Detroit. At clubs like Tresor, Der Bunker and E-Werk, Berlin's affinity with hedonism took on its ultimate form in a scene completely without restrictions, with no set closing times and no dress codes. Rammstein, coming out of the 1980s East Berlin punk scene, and today's Berlin band par excellence, were heavily influenced by techno, and typify the darkness so many artists had gone to Berlin to try to suffuse their music with over the preceding decades.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

MITCH BENN: Johnson isn't limited to two terms, there's no time to relax

A demonstrations in London demanding a pause in the Brexit process and call for tight economic, cultural, and social ties with the rest of Europe. Picture: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A conspiracy: How the far-right fan the flames of south Africa's farm murders

A protester blows a horn as South African farmers & farm workers attend a demonstration at the Green Point stadium to protest against farmer murders in the country, on October 30, 2017, in Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: The American who wants to fund Brexit

Peggy Grande. Picture: Contributed

Andrew Adonis: It's downhill from here

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accompanied by local farmer Ingrid Shervington, inspects the chickens during his visit Shervington Farm, in Newport, South Wales. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

LEE McINTYRE: The moment of truth has passed for Mueller probe

Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller III testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC. Picture: David Hume Kennerly/GettyImages

BONNIE GREER: Trump is Wisconsin's gun for hire

US President Donald Trump attends the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. Picture: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

JOHN HALFORD: Still fighting for our vote

Boris Johnson arrives at his office in London, England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Stanley Johnson evokes the wrath of Joan Bakewell

Stanley Johnson leaves the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London where the new Conservative party leader was announced as Boris Johnson. Picture:Aaron chown/PA Wire

JOHN KAMPFNER: With hard-Brexit looming, Lib Dems have no time to take liberties

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images).

LIZ GERARD: I'm frightened this nightmare has just begun

Boris Johnson leaving the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

Canada will not save deluded Brexiteers

The Horseshoe falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson has a campaign team - not a cabinet

Sir Edward Lister, Boris Johnson's chief of staff, arrives in Downing Street in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

STAGE REVIEW: Oklahoma!

Hyoie O'Grady as Curly and Amara Okereke as Laurey in Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre. Picture: Johan Persson

MICHAEL WHITE: The cabinet's 'reckless' attitude shows they are the right tools for the job

Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects the egg operation with local farmer Matt Shervington-Jones during his visit Shervington Farm. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Eurofile music: Berlin's songs of freedom

(GERMANY OUT) *08.01.1947-, Musiker; GB, Konzert vor dem Berliner Reichstag (Photo by Scherhaufer / ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Brute fosse: New TV series focuses on celebrated Broadway pair

Choreographer Bob Fosse leads dancers for the musical

Eurofile: New exhibition for a city frozen in time

pompeii

Right time for powerful film 'Do The Right Thing'

Spike Lee and Danny Aiello in Do the Right Thing (1989)

Eight myths about Brexit and People's Vote debunked by campaigners

A placard at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Amanda Jones.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Who holds the most responsibility for Brexit? Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

If the PM really believes in the Good Friday Agreement there is only one course of action to take

Doire Finn from Our Future, Our Choice NI during a People's Vote protest outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of being a DUP 'gopher' after dining with party leaders

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster pictured with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Sinn Féin tells Johnson he must hold Irish reunification vote should UK pursue a no-deal Brexit

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media with Sinn Fein Foyle MP Elisha McCallion (second from right) and Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (far right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Year in Music: The jazz invasion of post-war Britain marked a shift in sentiment that still resonates

The Southern Syncopated Orchestra from New Orleans took Britain by storm. Photo: Getty Images

'Don't back the Brexit Party' pleads Boris Johnson ahead of key by-election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits HMS Vengeance. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire.

Labour under Corbyn has 'been asleep on the job' - Alastair Campbell

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BONNIE GREER: The holiday state of Maine could give the United States more than a summer break from Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House for a trip to an FBI training facility and then to Camp David, on December 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump reiterated that there was no cooperation between his Presidential campaign and the Russians. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Boris Johnson drops investigation into Tory MP over Greenpeace protest

Mark Field manhandled a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: PA Wire.

'The UK is completely f*cked' - US TV host's damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Pound hits new two-year low as no-deal Brexit planning ramps up

Nigel Farage was beaming after the referendum result when the pound started plummeting. Photograph: TNE.

MPs' plan to stop no-deal Brexit is on-going, Tory rebel says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man goes shopping LA style

The Beverly Center shopping complex in Los Angeles. Photo: Commons wikimedia

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Great European Lives: Vladmimir Vysotsky

French actress Marina Vlady is serenaded by her husband Vladimir Vysotsky, a Russian anti-establishment actor, poet, songwriter and singer in the Soviet Union. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

NAOMI WOLF: Questions over 19th century justice and my trial by Twitter mob

Interior view of the Sessions House, Old Bailey, with a court in session, City of London, 1809. (Photo by Guildhall Library & Art Gallery/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Preserve us from the literary pretensions of politicians

Broderick Crawford standing amongst a group of unknown actors in a scene from the film 'All The Kings Men', 1949. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

A heatwave and Boris Johnson in Number 10 - is this what is meant by hell on earth?

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson invents 'minister for the union' role and gives it to himself

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Who is on the BBC Any Questions panel this week?

Any Questions presenter Shaun Ley (Pic: BBC)

Russian news channel RT fined by Ofcom for breaching impartiality rules

George Galloway, who hosted one of the RT programmes found to be in breach of Ofcom rules. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I no longer want to be readmitted to Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

‘The UK is completely f*cked’ - US TV host’s damning indictment of Boris Johnson

John Oliver on Britain's new prime minister. Photograph: HBO.

Brexit Party MEP says it is the fault of Remainers that the pound has dropped

(left to right) Nigel Farage, Ben Habib and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch the Brexit Party's European Parliament elections campaign in Coventry. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Brexiteer rips into Nigel Farage: ‘I don’t believe in you anymore!’

Nigel Farage on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

The rest of the UK now knows what Wales has long known - Alun Cairns is a fool

Boris Johnson with Alun Cairns during a visit to Barry Island in South Wales. (Frank Augstein/PA)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy