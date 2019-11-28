Latest The New European

Classic Finnish: what makes the Nordic nation rock?

PUBLISHED: 15:12 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 28 November 2019

UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: Photo of HANOI ROCKS (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: Photo of HANOI ROCKS (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Redferns

Classical music may have played a central role in Finland's history, but so has classic rock. SOPHIA DEBOICK reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Finland is a land of extremes. With a population of five-and-a-half million, it is the most sparsely populated country in the European Union, and it is also the EU's most northerly country, its northernmost third lying within the Arctic Circle. This is a land of lakes (nearly 190,000 of them), frozen landscapes and dark woods (almost 80% of the country is covered in forests).

This is the natural habitat of mythical creatures: Peikko (trolls), tursas (sea monsters), keiju (fairies), menninkäinen (gnomes), näkki (water spirits), hiisi (giants), and tonttu (elves). But Finland is also a hyper-modern country with thriving urban centres.

With probably the best standard of living in the world, it has topped international surveys of educational achievement and has the highest number of registered book borrowers per capita globally. It is an enviable picture, and the Finns punch well above their weight musically too.

In the 1830s, doctor and philologist Elias Lönnrot collected Finnish folk poetry and ballads, working them into the Kalevala. The story of Kullervo, the enslaved and abused sole survivor of a massacred tribe, it is the Finnish national epic and jewel in the crown of the Finnish romantic movement.

Over half a century later, a 26-year-old Jean Sibelius would premiere his Kullervo choral symphony with the Helsinki Orchestra Society, his first major work, which had been composed between Vienna, the town of Loviisa, 50 miles along the coast from Helsinki, and the capital itself.

In the years that followed, Sibelius, born in the city of Hämeenlinna, 60 miles from Helsinki, would become the foremost Finnish musical force.

Sibelius undoubtedly had more of an affinity with the rural than the urban, spending most of his life at Ainola, the marital home he built in 1904 on the shores of Lake Tuusula, well north of Helsinki. He considered silence essential to the work of composition and often suffused the mood of Finland's countryside into his music. Yet, he had received his education at the Helsinki Music Institute and the capital was central to his career.

All but the last of Sibelius' seven symphonies were premiered in Helsinki, as were such signature pieces as the nationalistic Karelia Suite, the rousing Finlandia (a piece debuted at the Swedish Theatre for 1899's famed protest against Russian imperial censorship), the self-explanatory Valse Triste, the powerful single-movement En Saga, and the virtuoso Violin Concerto. The city was also where Sibelius indulged his considerable, and problematic, appetites.

You may also want to watch:

Artist Akseli Gallen-Kallela captured an apparently rather well-oiled Sibelius at one of the legendarily boozy cultural meetings at the Hotel Kämp, overlooking Esplanadi Park, of the 1890s. Sibelius seemingly spent as much time in Helsinki's bars as composing at home, and his excesses were part of a picture of illness and personal struggle played out in his work. He withdrew from work and public life in the mid-1920s, dying at Ainola, now a museum dedicated to him, in 1957, aged 91.

Almost as long-lived was Helsinki-born Einojuhani Rautavaara who, after completing studies at the Helsinki Music Institute (by then renamed the Sibelius Academy), was anointed by the octogenarian Sibelius when he gave the young man a recommendation for a scholarship to Juilliard in 1955. Rautavaara's prolific output - more than 150 works - included operas based on the lives of Van Gogh, Finnish author Aleksis Kivi and Rasputin, and he went through multiple stylistic changes, ranging from a Russophile, neoclassical approach in the 1950s to an idiosyncratic amalgam of styles by the 1980s.

Rautavaara argued for breaking out of stylistic straightjackets, saying: "All artistic taboos are evidence of shortsightedness and often of racism."

Rautavaara's spiritually-informed seventh symphony of 1994, Angel of Light, was a good accompaniment to imaginings of Scandinavian folk tales, while his 1972 'concerto for birds and orchestra', Cantus Arcticus, used recordings of birdsong from the Finnish Arctic. Along with his contemporary Joonas Kokkonen, Rautavaara bridged the gap between Sibelius and a younger generation of composers. That generation included Helsinkiläinens Erkki Salmenhaara (influenced by minimalism and romanticism), Paavo Heininen (composer of fractured, modernist pieces), Leif Segerstam (a Santa Claus lookalike and writer of 335 symphonies and counting), Kalevi Aho (best-known for his Theremin Concerto) and Esa-Pekka Salonen (principal conductor of London's Philharmonia Orchestra). The monolithic Helsinki Music Centre, built in 2011 and home to the Sibelius Academy and two orchestras, stands for the privileged place of classical music in Finnish culture today.

Finland's classical music pedigree may be impressive, but its capital has been the breeding ground for a prolific rock music output too. Blues Section, fronted by Englishman Jim Pembroke, are seen as the alpha point for Finnish rock, Jimi Hendrix's May 1967 appearance on Finnish television and performance at the Kulttuuritalo venue that same evening having had a galvanising effect on them.

Members of Blues Section later formed notable prog rock bands Wigwam and Tasavallan Presidentti, and all three were on Helsinki-based alternative label Love Records, who also put out the work of the Nick Drake-esque Pekka Streng.

In the 1970s, alternative icons emerged from all over Finland, from Hamina's Pelle Miljoona, Finland's godfather of punk (see 1978 debut Olen työtön [I'm Unemployed]), to Kerava's Ismo Alanko, originally of New Wave group Hassisen Kone and dubbed 'Finland's David Bowie'. But from the 1980s Finnish rock began to make itself truly felt internationally, and Helsinki was the epicentre of this earthquake.

Hair metal pioneers Hanoi Rocks exploded out of Helsinki in the early 1980s, formed by guitarist Antti Hulkko, originally a member of Pelle Miljoona's band, and the pin-up-beautiful Matti Fagerholm (he rechristened himself Michael Monroe). Their song Kill City was inspired by a bohemian hangout in the Kallio district of the city, but it was in the US that they made it big, landing a deal with CBS and making an album with legendary rock producer Bob Ezrin.

Hanoi Rocks' ascendency was cut short when their English drummer, Nicholas 'Razzle' Dingley, was killed in a car crash (the vehicle was being driven by Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil), but the influence of their outrageous, androgynous style and glam sound went deep in the LA rock scene, and could be seen in the likes of Poison and early Guns N' Roses.

Since the turn of the millennium, Helsinki bands have enjoyed even greater international success. 1999 saw HIM release their debut single Join Me in Death, a No.1 in Finland and Germany, and launching their singer Ville Valo - another Finnish rock androgyne - as an emo idol who would be adored by teenagers across Europe. In 2003, Helsinki school chums The Rasmus had a massive pan-European hit with their anthemic In the Shadows. Laplander shock rockers Lordi, meanwhile, had played their first gig at Helsinki's dockland Nosturi Club in 2002, and went on to win Eurovision 2006 with their Hard Rock Hallelujah, presiding over the proceedings when Finland hosted the contest at the capital's Hartwall Areena the following year.

Lordi's comedy rock is part of a tradition in Finland dating back to the 1970s, which includes the bad taste comedy punks Sleepy Sleepers and the rock 'n' roll pastiche band Leningrad Cowboys, proving that Finnish music runs the full gamut from exquisite beauty to crass humour.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Farage becomes the butt of his own joke with Corbyn trolling attempt

Nigel Farage walked right into his own joke when he tweeted this picture with a scathing comment. Picture: Nigel Farage

Tory minister given list of his leaders breaking promises before asking how voters can trust his party

Chris Philp is interviewed by Eddie Mair. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Martin Kemp says he fears for kids growing up in the current political climate

Martin Kemp appears on Jeremy VIne's Channel 5 programme. Photograph: Channel 5.

David Bowie: The final bow

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Michael C Hall as Newton and Sophie Anne Caruso as Girl in David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus directed by Ivo van Hove at the Kings Cross Theatre on November 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images)

Tories fail to show up for climate hustings in numerous seats nationwide

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster. Numerous Tory candidates have turned down offers to attend climate change-themed hustings. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The wooden wonder that makes me worry even more for my country

Financial Park. Picture: Submitted

MANDRAKE: Theresa May's keeps her funding secrets

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre on April 27, 2017 in Leeds, United Kingdom. The Prime Minister is campaigning in the seat of Leeds East which has a 12,000 Labour majority before the General Election in June. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Romney's revenge: Trump is now relying on the rival he once snubbed

OGDEN, UT - FEBRUARY 16: Candidate for senate Mitt Romney tours Gibson's Green Acres Dairy on February 16, 2018 in Ogden, Utah. Mr. Romney is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah, currently held by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement after the current term expires. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

GAVIN ESLER: We must reclaim the People's Vote campaign

A protester holds a placard of Boris Johnson with the words

Tory pressured to step down over 'disgusting, racist remark' towards Sikh election challenger

There have been calls for Tory candidate for Ludlow to step down over a racist comment towards a Sikh Labour candidate. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Why anti-Semitism means it's not 'the Brexit election' for everyone

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Politics approaches meltdown as parties skirt round the existential threat facing us all

Martin Rowson illustrates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

ANDREW ADONIS: How I learned to love hung parliaments

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

The peculiar leafleting antics of IDS... and what it says about Tory tactics

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith canvassing on behalf of Vote Leave on May 28, 2016 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

IFS says both Tory and Labour spending plans lack credibility

Neither Labour's nor the Tories' spending plans are credible, said the IFS. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire/PA Images

What's behind Britain's most common surnames?

Photo of Paul SIMONON and Joe STRUMMER and CLASH; Joe Strummer and Paul Simonon (jumping) performing live onstage in small venue, showing crowds (Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns)

#BorisTheCoward trends as prime minister chickens out of climate debate

Boris Johnson visits flood hit Derbyshire. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Classic Finnish: what makes the Nordic nation rock?

UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 01: Photo of HANOI ROCKS (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

TOM BRAKE: Why Corbyn must come clean over Brexit stance

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

The Life of Riley... Is Bridget Britain's greatest living artist?

26th July 1979: British painter and leading figure in the Op Art movement Bridget Riley standing in front of one her works in her studio. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

The Clash: Revolution rockers

MONTEREY, CA - 1979: Joe Strummer, of the British punk rock band

JAMES BALL: How Johnson has given us Britain's first post-truth election

Boris Johnson in Cornwall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

MITCH BENN: Please forgive me breaking my Christmas embargo

Christmas carol concert on the quayside always goes down well each year at St Katharine's. Picture: Lucy Young

STEVE RICHARDS: Corbyn's gamble gives Remain its best hope

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the launch of the Labour Party race and faith manifesto at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, north London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Nigel Farage 'concerned' about 'extreme cult' in Labour

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage meets locals in Barnsley. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Leave-voting union leader says Tory Brexit puts UK in Trump's hands

Ken Capstick talking to Jon Trickett. Picture: Jon Trickett

Newspaper says it will stop printing Lib Dem stories if it does not pull leaflet

The Basingstoke Gazette have criticised the Lib Dems for this leaflet called the Mid Hampshire Gazette. Photograph: Newsquest.

Boris Johnson apologises for 'hurt and offence' caused by Islamophobia in Tory party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston in Cornwall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scotland will pay 'heavy price' for Tories' Brexit obsession, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP general election manifesto launch. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Record-breaking numbers apply to register to vote ahead of deadline

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Former Tory speechwriter says he cannot support 'racist, Islamophobic' Boris Johnson

Ex-Conservative speechwriter Ian Birrell told James Brokenshire he “could not back Boris Johnson” because he has “played with Islamophobic tropes” and “expressed racist language” in his writing. Photos: BBC

Ex-EU ambassador warns the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit

Former UK permanent representative to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers, shown here in 2017, says that the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Stalin's daughter: The story behind a stunning defection

(Original Caption) Say Cheese. New York: Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of the late Russian dictator, Josef Stalin, smiles for photographers at her press conference here April 26.

Sydney and the Old Girl stage review

Miriam Margolyes and Mark Hadfield in Sydney & the Old Girl. Photo: Pete Le May

Brexit Party drops out of TV leaders' debate claiming broadcaster is unfair

Nigel Farages party claimed they stepped back out of concern that the broadcaster will not conduct the debate in a fair and objective way. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

Bulldozer brought to Boris Johnson's constituency for PM to fulfil his Heathrow vow

Boris Johnson has been given the chance to make good on his word and lay in front of a bulldozer in opposition to the Heathrow expansion in his constituency. Photo: Twitter

Whither 'woke': What does the future hold for word that became a weapon?

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators from the Black Lives Matter movement march through central London on July 10, 2016, during a demonstration against the killing of black men by police in the US. Police arrested scores of people in demonstrations overnight Saturday to Sunday in several US cities, as racial tensions simmer over the killing of black men by police. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

'We probably didn't need to go full-on revoke': Lib Dem source

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

YouGov polls show Labour 'resisting Tory challenge' in Wales

Labour activists and voters have been encouraged by new polling which shows Labour taking a six-point lead over the Conservative Party in Wales. Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM. Photo: Ben Birchall / PM

Most Read

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

BBC ‘unable to fix a date’ with Boris Johnson for Andrew Neil interview

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Nicky Morgan laughed at as presenters slam 50,000 more nurses Tory manifesto ‘deceit’

Nicky Morgan was grilled over her government's claim to provide the NHS with 50,000 more nurses after it emerged the figure includes19,000 nurses already employed. Photo: ITV

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘while he hides’

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

Police force campaigner to remove ‘bollocks to Brexit’ sticker from car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.