Latest The New European

What young Remainers should do next

PUBLISHED: 12:10 16 January 2020

Extinction Rebellion climate change activists lie on the floor as they perform a mass 'die in' in the main hall of the Natural History Museum in London during the environmental group's protest calling for political change to combat climate change. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion climate change activists lie on the floor as they perform a mass 'die in' in the main hall of the Natural History Museum in London during the environmental group's protest calling for political change to combat climate change. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Archant

Youth activist AMANDA CHETWYND-COWIESON gives her view on what happens next to the Remain movement.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The word 'lost' has always struck me as a strange one to describe defeat. Lost means we are meant to let go of something already in our possession, so that we can still find it again. In the campaign for a final say referendum and, ultimately, to stay in the EU, we were aspiring to more than just hold on to the status quo.

The movement for staying close to Europe wouldn't have ended once we had won a final say, and it won't end just because December's election didn't go our way.

Because, in many ways, our movement was a vessel for the values we believed in so strongly - values that weren't covered adequately by any other tent large enough to hold all the disparate groups that ours did. It was these values that led us to set up For our Future's Sake - not, crucially, the other way around.

We were defined more by the values we stood for, rather than what we fight against; and this means that our defeat, although it truly is a defeat, will not destroy us.

Values like openness, accountability, diversity, representation: to our opponents, these are simply buzzwords or boxes to be ticked if you want to have credibly 'engaged the youth vote'. But for us they will define the next decade of politics, and whether we can rise to face the serious challenges ahead.

We can only overcome them together. Going forward, all self-proclaimed 'progressive campaigns' must critically examine how representative and diverse their leadership and internal structures are. The parliamentary Labour Party is making headway: just over half of their MPs are women, and one in five are from a minority ethnic background. They will take a dim view of movements dominated by the male, pale and stale - especially if activists delivering the hours of graft are merely touted as evidence of their inclusivity.

You may also want to watch:

We knew this in our fight against Brexit. It was why we didn't host all-male panels (or 'mannels', as I prefer to call them) or all-white panels; why we insisted that working-class voices were given an equal platform, why we overwhelmingly campaigned outside of London.

Yes, we didn't succeed. But that doesn't lessen our achievements - record levels of youth voter registration, successive governments held to account by young people like never before; more school, college and university visits from MPs discussing Brexit than almost any other issue. And, for once, a campaign that both did humorous stunts and wasn't afraid to challenge its friends as much as its foes.

Now, what we do have now is time. Time to think, communicate and organise. We should use it properly. Rushing unprepared into a fight where we're already on the backfoot is terrible strategy; action for the sake of action will hurt us, not help us - especially when there are serious questions that need to be answered.

First and foremost: why are young people consistently marginalised in politics? A YouGov poll suggests that younger generations are more likely to feel as if their vote doesn't matter. This, at least, is easy to explain. Young people are more likely to vote Labour, and a recent report from the Electoral Reform Society on the election showed that on average it took just 38,264 votes to elect a Conservative MP and 50,835 to elect a Labour one - casting the slogan "for the many, not the few" into a new light.

But this doesn't explain why MPs tend to be far older than the average age in the UK (over 50% were over 50 in 2017), the relative scarcity of young voices in media, or why issues young people care deeply about are given lip service rather than the attention they deserve. Just saying the words "it's important for young people to be engaged in our democracy" isn't enough - you have to take meaningful and sustained action, the kind that doesn't make headlines or photo opportunities, because the lives of young people are not, on the whole, very glamorous.

The fights ahead will not be glamorous either. Just as evil can be banal, doing good is often mundane. Join your trade union, encourage young people to register to vote outside of the general election rush, supporting movements such as schoolstrike4climate, having difficult conversations with those you hold dear about the country you want to live in; these are the things that will make the most difference if enough people do them.

But above all: be unapologetic for your beliefs. Be willing to compromise, to change your mind - but remember it's still right, as it was two or ten years ago, to be pro-Europe. Our reasons haven't simply disappeared: they include the EU funding my college received, the friends I made at university who came to study here, the workers' rights protections I had after leaving university - these things will always be true, even after we leave at the end of the month.

The only thing we really stand to lose is our history. If we let those with temporary power rewrite it through our forgetting, then our defeat will be both absolute and inevitable. Keep it close, and keep each other close too. We will make it through this.

Amanda Chetwynd-Cowieson is co-founder of For our Future's Sake and chairwoman of the British Youth Council.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

What Britain can learn from Ireland

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who Bonnie Greer describes as 'formidable'. Picture: ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images

The EU must take its share of the blame for Iran crisis

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Trump cannot rely on protests to solve Iran crisis

An Iranian woman holds a placard reading in Farsi 'Your mistake was unintentional, your lie was intentional' during a demonstration outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

What young Remainers should do next

Extinction Rebellion climate change activists lie on the floor as they perform a mass 'die in' in the main hall of the Natural History Museum in London during the environmental group's protest calling for political change to combat climate change. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Why Remain campaigners won't shift their attention to climate activism

Catherine Rowett MEP. Picture: Antony Kelly.

Politics leaves the ding-dong era - but the dramas are as critical as ever

Picture: Martin Rowson.

The lessons Labour leadership contenders can learn from war epic 1917

1917

Labour's toxic anti-semitism problem is a long way from being resolved

Labour leadership contenders Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry and Rebecca Long-Bailey. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Why Keir Starmer has the Labour leadership race all sewn up already

Sir Keir Starmer is the clear front-runner for the Labour leadership contest, according to a YouGov survey. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

'Victor' Varadkar could lead modern Ireland into a new era

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

BBC promises to be more 'ambitious' with coverage of climate change

The BBC's New Broadcasting House. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy: UK should not sign US trade deal if Trump quits Paris Agreement

Lisa Nandy has suggested that the UK should not enter a post Brexit trade deal with Trump if he does not rejoin the Paris Agreement. Picture: RSA

Boris Johnson urged to address 'bygones' in review of UK constitution and law

Brexiteer MP Sir Desmond Swayne called on Boris Johnson to address judicial 'bygones' in PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

Lisa Nandy tells Remainers they didn't do enough to fight for UK's place in the world

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage receives approval to hold Brexit celebration in Parliament Square

Nigel Farage during a press conference. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Government wants to 'barter' child refugee rights in Brexit negotiations, suggests peer

Lord Alf Dubs is continuing to press for an amendment to the WAB that would enshrine key rights for unaccompanied refugee children. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

What makes Düsseldorf a carefully Krafted city for boundary-pushing music

Photo of Kraftwerk. Photo by Fröhling/Kraftwerk/Getty Images

The great life of astronomer Caroline Herschel, who catalogued the heavens

(Original Caption) William Herschel (1738-1822), famous astronomer discovering the planet Uranus. He is assisted by his sister, Caroline Lucretia (1750-1848).

James O'Brien 'scared' for protest rights after Priti Patel defends Extinction Rebellion 'extremist' label

LBC's James O'Brien has reacted to Priti Patel's defence of the police decision to add Extinction Rebellion to an anti-terror watch list. Pictures: PA/Stefan Rousseau / LBC

When all seemed lost: Seeking Brexit inspiration from the greatest comebacks in history

ZAIRE,AFRICA - OCTOBER 30,1974: Muhammad Ali lands a left hook knocking out George Foreman during the

Jess Phillips calls for action on anti-Semitism after Labour member allegations

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips

Boris Johnson should 'compromise like the Queen' says EU official

Guy Verhofstadt asked Boris Johnson to emulate the Queen's recent willingness to compromise. Picture: PA/John Stillwell / European parliament

Brexit Party MEP accuses Nigel Farage of 'vile attempt at whipping up fear' during EU referendum

Brexit Party candidate James Glancy (L), Candidate Christina Jordan (2L), candidate Matthew Patten (3L), Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (C), Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice (3R), candidate Claire Fox (2R) and candidate Lance Forman (R) pose for a photograph. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan concerned about further rises in hate crime after Brexit day

Sadiq Khan appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Irish premier expected to call for a general election on February 8th

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) and prime mnister Boris Johnson in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson to hold trade talks with Trump in case deal with EU fails

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Pro-Brexit group mocked for new range of merchandise claiming the job's 'done'

Pro-Brexit demonstrators hold union flags as they protest outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson says public can 'bung a bob for a Big Ben bong'

Boris Johnson has suggested the public can crowdfund the bonging of Big Ben to celebrate the UK's leaving the EU. Pictures: BBC/Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Brexit nightmare could be over within five years

Participants who took part in the March for Europe in London. Photograph: PA.

Brexit 50p coins should be 'melted down' again to avoid division, argues former civil servant

The original design for the special 50p coin marking Brexit. Photograph: HM Treasury/Twitter.

How one man used art to wage a war on Hitler

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *19.06.1891-26.04.1968+Künstler, D/DDRerklärt die Fotomontage 'Hitler' beieiner Ausstellung in Stockholm- 1967 (Photo by ADN-Bildarchiv/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Iran Crisis: How the proxy revenge response will unfold

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, left, receives condolences from Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, right, as they sit next of a portrait of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Priti Patel: Meghan Markle is not a victim of media racism

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she doesn't think there has been racism 'at all' in the tabloid media treatment of Meghan Markle. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take seats in Lords after receiving peerages

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take their seats in the House of Lords. Photograph: BBC Parliament.

Remainer says pro-European event would 'outnumber' those at Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Former minister says he is '100% certain' Scotland will go independent

Campaigners fighting against Brexit in Scotland. Photograph: PA / Jane Barlow.

Labour must back a deputy leader who supports internationalism over nationalism

A series of flags representing different countries alongside the European flag. Photograph: Trecosa (pixabay.com)

Time to 'bury the hatchet' between Labour and Lib Dems, says Layla Moran

Layla Moran MP making a speech at a Lib Dem conference in 2017. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Tory MPs say Big Ben chiming on Brexit day would provide 'closure' - but it will cost £120,000

Deputy Chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) Mark Francois MP leaves the cabinet office in London. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Most Read

Watch this Dutch MEP stand up for Remainers against Ann Widdecombe rant

Dutch liberal MEP Sophia in 't Veld stood up for Remainers in the face of a rant from Ann Widdecombe about what 'the British people' want. Pictures: EU parliament

Brexit already costing more than UK’s net contributions to EU over 47 years

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event at the Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford, Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The best reactions to that Daily Express front cover

The front cover for the Daily Express and @christhebarker's parody front. Photograph: Twitter.

Government confirms ‘festival of Brexit’ despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.