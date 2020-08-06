How to lose friends who alienate people

PUBLISHED: 17:30 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 06 August 2020

Francis Beckett

Writer Anne Applebaum’s new book describes how her former friends and colleagues became agents of populism. Francis Beckett finds it a useful insight into what has happened to the right.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Among the many deeply unpleasant people who populate Anne Applebaum’s fierce, angry new book about the new right is Laura Ingraham, Fox News journalist and friend and ally of Donald Trump, to whom Ingraham fawns. During her interview with the president on the D-Day anniversary she said: “By the way, congratulations on your polling numbers.”

Applebaum made me curious enough to google Ingraham’s book The Obama Diaries. I felt grubby after reading a few pages. The spoof diaries themselves are hate-filled and unfunny, and in the first four pages of her introduction she returns twice, like a moth to a flame, to her sneering, sniggering allegation that 80-year-old Nancy Pelosi has had Botox treatment.

Ingraham and Applebaum used to be friends when they were both Reaganite conservatives, celebrating together the fall of communism. Now they do not speak.

As Applebaum sees it, her old cuddly conservative comrades have morphed into mendacious monsters who put their talents to the service of authoritarian leaders like Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Orban in Hungary, Kaczynski in Poland, Erdogan in Turkey, Netanyahu in Israel and the fast-growing emergent far right parties in Spain and other countries.

These governments and parties are not created or run by the poor and the dispossessed for whom they claim to speak. The poor and dispossessed are just the poor bloody infantry.

Applebaum’s former friends are clever, educated, mostly rich. They attack what they call the elite, but they are the elite. It amuses them to poke their fingers into the goldfish bowl in which the rest of us live, and swirl our feeding grounds around, and watch with idle curiosity to see what happens.

That’s what Brexit was about. It would be interesting, they seem to have thought, to see what a sudden drop in economic activity would do to the British working class, who are, wrote a group of pro-Brexit MPs, “among the worst idlers in the world”.

It appears to amuse them to lie and cheat, and test just how outrageous an oft-repeated lie has to be before it is disbelieved. “The ignorant peasants will buy it” key Kaczynski strategist Jacek Kurski reportedly said over allegations he had torpedoed Donald Tusk’s presidential campaign, partly with a false story that Tusk’s grandfather voluntarily joined the Wehrmacht.

Johnson amused himself for a while as the Daily Telegraph’s Brussels correspondent, where, Applebaum writes, “his speciality was amusing half-true stories built around a grain (or sometimes less than a grain) of fact that poked fun at the EU and portrayed it as a font of regulatory madness. His articles had titles like ‘Threat to British pink sausages.’”

What a lark! He wasn’t serious, of course. As Applebaum claims her one-time friend told her, in 2014: “Nobody seriously wants to leave the EU. Business doesn’t want it. The city doesn’t want it. It won’t happen”.

In Spain, the far right Vox’s slogan is “Make Spain great again”. But that wasn’t originally meant seriously either. “It was a kind of provocation” its inventor Rafael Bardaji told Applebaum. “It was just intended to make the left a little bit more angry.”

Vox produced a video with heroic images over a soundtrack which said: “If you feel gratitude and pride for those in uniform who protect the wall… if you love your fatherland like you love your parents…” That was Bardaji’s idea too, and he said: “It was kind of a joke at the time.” But no one laughed, and now no one can afford to laugh at Vox.

You may also want to watch:

Authoritarians, writes Applebaum, “need the people who will promote the riot or launch the coup. But they also need the people who can use sophisticated legal language, people who can argue that breaking the constitution or twisting the law is the right thing to do.”

For that’s what the new authoritarians do. They concentrate power in their own hands, attacking the separation of powers, bending the courts, parliament, the media and the civil service to their will in a way that we have not seen since the dictatorships of the 1930s.

The Law and Justice Party in Poland took over the state broadcaster and fired all its top staff, including its head. Their replacements were recruited from the party and from the far right of the online media, and they broadcast government propaganda as news.

The party packed the supreme court, wrote a law designed to punish judges whose decisions contravened government policy, fired thousands of civil servants and replaced them with party hacks, fired army generals and diplomats.

The new authoritarian parties in many countries have started to work together, having found the issues that unite them: opposition to immigration, opposition to the European Union, a socially conservative and religious worldview.

International online networks pump out messages, many of them straight lies. In 2019, thousands of social media posts claimed to have seen Muslims celebrating the fire that gutted Notre Dame in Paris, and suggesting that it was arson. That same day, Vox leader Santiago Abascal tweeted his disgust at these “hundreds of Muslims”.

In Britain, tame newspapers branded the judges who defied Johnson as “enemies of the people” and he went into the 2019 election with this chilling threat: “After Brexit we also need to look at the broader aspects of our constitution: the relationship between government, parliament and the courts…” Britain’s top civil servant has been forced out and the civil service looks set to be remade in Dominic Cummings’ image. The BBC is in the government’s sights too.

President Trump has so little respect for democratic norms that he has refused even to confirm that, if defeated in November, he will accept the verdict of the people.

Anne Applebaum’s book is short, readable, eloquent and passionate, and it has seriously got up the noses of her ex-friends on the right, judging by the review by Douglas Murray in her old paper, the Spectator.

Sometimes the book feels as though it was dashed off too quickly, especially as it has no index, which suggests no one thought of it as a book anyone would want to consult again after reading.

Its arguments could occasionally be better thought out. The assertion that advertising forced newspapers to serve the public interest will come as a surprise to anyone who remembers that the Manchester Guardian (as it then was) was almost forced out of business in 1956 by an advertising strike because of its opposition to the government’s Suez adventure.

But these are minor blemishes. She is undoubtedly right about what has happened to conservatism since 1989. Where I part company with her is that I think the new conservatism is a logical development from the old conservatism. Reagan and Thatcher were all for pulling down the state and handing its powers to private industry.

In Britain, well before Johnson’s time, all sorts of things that used to be decided by people you and I elected were decided by unaccountable companies. The damage done to public service and the public sector by Reagan and Thatcher paved the way for the undermining of the democratic state.

Still, Anne Applebaum knows what the enemy looks like from the inside, and how it thinks. This book may only be a start. We should cherish her. I think she has a lot more she can tell us.

Twilight of Democracy: The Failure of Politics and the Parting of Friends by Anne Applebaum is published by Allen Lane

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Rulers of the road: the story of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom

Pat Moss (L) with her partner, Ann Wisdom (R), winners of European Women's Championship Auto Rally. (Photo by Brian Seed/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s sister casts doubts on his staycation claims

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s audacity during this crisis continues to amaze

The House of Lords. Photograph: Parliament TV.

How Tory HQ is quietly preparing for a drop in support

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the election. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson’s Brexit payback peerages

Martin Rowson's illustration for The New European on the new peerages in the House of Lords.

Esther McVey and the Tories’ new normal that’s deeply odd

Esther McVey has baffled Twitter users with her latest video post. Photograph: Twitter.

MANDRAKE: Peers thought of quitting over Johnson’s ‘dishonours’ list

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

What would a Biden presidency look like?

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden stops to talk to residents as he tours his old neighborhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

How to lose friends who alienate people

Boris Johnson missed a trick in not giving peerage to Stanley

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How healthcare is up for grabs during Brexit talks

The UK's healthcare system is a deeply pressing issue in Brexit trade talks Matt Wood explains. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

The price Boris Johnson will need to pay to keep Scotland

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon with prime minister prime minister Boris Johnson outside Bute House in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Government ‘wastes’ millions on faulty coronavirus face masks that cannot be worn by the NHS staff

An example of the correct personal protective equipment (PPE) used to shield people from infections like coronavirus; Victoria Jones

How the return of sleeper trains will keep Europe connected

Sleeping car in the Nightjet train NJ 401 for Zürich at Hamburg-Altona in Germany. Photograph: Leif Jørgensen/Wikimedia.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: The life of Klaus Nomi

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: Photo of Klaus NOMI; Klaus Nomi in London 5 March 1982 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Lucky Dube, the man who planted roots in Africa

South African singer Lucky Dube. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

STAR TURNS: Rod Steiger, a tough guy actor close to despair

American actor Rod Steiger. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Just what is it with the government’s ‘ramping up’ mantra?

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Novosibirsk, the home of chill-out tunes

My charity is on the ground in Lebanon - we are seeing ‘crisis upon crisis’

This photo shows a general view of the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Peculiar plurals - the words which break the rules

Lavenham church in Suffolk. East Anglia returns in Peter Trudgill's latest column. Photograph: Gregg Brown

Probe into England’s contact tracers finds many make only ‘a handful of calls’ a month

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Video resurfaces of Iain Duncan Smith trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit agreement he now wants rewritten

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith in the House of Commons debating against giving MPs more time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement; Twitter

SAGE scientist says England’s track-and-trace system isn’t even ‘virus-beating’ let alone ‘world-beating’

SAGE advisor John Edmunds appeared on BBC's Newsnight; Twitter

PR firm with links to Tory Party given £3m government contract without open tender

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London; Dominic Lipinski

James O’Brien’s epic monologue slams Iain Duncan Smith for ‘utter idiocy’ over Brexit comments

James O'Brien on LBC radio; Picture: LBC

Millionaire former Tory minister criticised for celebrating using taxpayers’ money to fund lunch date

Tory MP Jeremy Hunt posted a photo of himself a £56 lunch on the taxpayer; Jacob King

Iain Duncan Smith complains Brexit deal he voted for ‘denies true national independence’

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith; PA Images.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was a turkey, and we’re all getting stuffed

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Government warns firms to stockpile medicines for end of Brexit transition period

The government has told firms to begin stockpiling drugs ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period; Clive Gee

David Lammy says Twitter too slow to remove racist ‘monkey boy’ tweets and threats

David Lammy in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

Brexit ‘dominant driver’ behind recent surge of Brits moving to the EU, study finds

International flights resume at London City Airport in Royal Docks today. Picture: Andrew Baker

Tories accused of ‘corruption’ with Boris Johnson’s honours list which rewarded Brexiteers

LBC presenter James O'Brien spoke with Alastair Campbell, a former advisor to Labour prime minister Tony Blair; LBC

Brexit papers leaked during election campaign believed to have been hacked from Tory MP’s email account

Former international trade Secretary Liam Fox delivers a speech on Brexit and Britain's future as a global trading nation, at the Bloomberg London Building, London.

London could become global cash laundering epicentre after Brexit, report warns

Runway at London City Airport looking west towards Canary Wharf and the City. Picture: LCA

EU stops funding to six towns that declare themselves ‘LGBT-free zones’

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a speech at the London School of Economics. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Michael Gove’s wife accused of ‘ignorant’ and ‘callous’ comments on coronavirus

Cabinet minister Michael Gove with his wife Sarah Vine; Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Government’s post-Brexit ‘freeport’ scheme tipped to make ‘no material effect’ on UK economy

A Stena Line ferry in Belfast Port; Niall Carson

Most Read

Daily Mail urges ‘workshy’ to get back to office, after praising journalists for working from home

A masthead for a former edition of the Daily Mail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Iain Duncan Smith complains Brexit deal he voted for ‘denies true national independence’

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith; PA Images.

Video resurfaces of Iain Duncan Smith trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit agreement he now wants rewritten

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith in the House of Commons debating against giving MPs more time to scrutinise the Withdrawal Agreement; Twitter

EU slaps down Iain Duncan Smith’s demand to have Withdrawal Agreement rewritten

Iain Duncan Smith in a previous media appearance. Photograph: Sky News.

Michael Gove’s wife accused of ‘ignorant’ and ‘callous’ comments on coronavirus

Cabinet minister Michael Gove with his wife Sarah Vine; Jack Taylor/Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.