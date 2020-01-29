MEPs set to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session at the European Parliament. Photograph: Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images. This content is subject to copyright.

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is set to pass its final hurdle as the European parliament votes on the legislation.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

MEPs meeting in Brussels are expected overwhelmingly to back ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for the UK to leave with a deal in place on Friday.

It follows the completion of the passage of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the Houses of Parliament.

Last week the document was formally signed by the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels and Johnson in Downing Street.

Following the vote in the European Parliament, there will be a farewell ceremony for the British MEPs leaving for the last time.

The UK's ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, deposited the instrument to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement at the European Council in Brussels on Wednesday morning.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said it would be a "historic moment".

"It is the start of a new chapter for an independent, sovereign Britain, looking forward to a decade of renewal and opportunity," he said.

"Whether we are reducing trade barriers between nations, tackling climate change, or improving lives around the world, our vision of a truly global Britain will be a force for good."