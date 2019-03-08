'Overwhelming majority' of polls have backed Remain for over two years

Supporters of Best for Britain and EU for Brum, during a 'Bin Brexit' rally in Victoria Square in the centre of Birmingham in 2018. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A "poll of polls" has found that the country's survey responses have moved from majority Leave to Remain in late 2017 and hasn't looked back since.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Pollsters YouGov were asked to crunch the numbers of 300 polls by the Evening Standard, and found the "overwhelming majority" show a lead for Remain.

Two hundred and four out of 226 polls showed Remain in the lead, with 15 tied and just seven for Leave. Seventy four of those polls were taken in 2019, when only one poll favoured Leave.

You may also want to watch:

The reality of public sentiment is in stark contrast to Boris Johnson's claims that the public just want to "get Brexit done", or indeed that we are gearing up for a 'people vs parliament' general election.

Anthony Wells, director of political research at YouGov, told the Evening Standard: "The polling evidence is concrete. The overwhelming majority of questions asking people if Brexit is right or wrong, or if they would now vote Remain or Leave, show a lead for Remain, and have done for over two years.

"The characterisation of the situation as people vs parliament doesn't really stand up when the public are split over Brexit. It is more a case of half the public vs half of parliament."

Remain lead began in late 2017 and now shows that aggregated polls taken in late 2019 show 53% for Remain.

MORE: MPs preparing for Saturday showdown over Brexit on the day of the People's Vote march

Commenting, Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said: "These findings are not surprising, but they highlight a hugely significant trend. Britain is now a Remain nation.

"As the claims spouted by the Leave side have unravelled of the past couple of years, support for the EU in this country has risen.

"With Britain now faced with Boris Johnson's undemocratic, cliff-edge Brexit, voters now want a final say to stop this madness once and for all."











































