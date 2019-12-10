Ex-Sunderland manager warns Tory vote 'not just an own goal, but self-relegation'

The former Sunderland manager Peter Reid has warned voters against supporting the Brexit Party or Conservatives in the General Election. Photo: Owen Humphreys / PA PA Archive/PA Images

While the prime minister and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage were visiting the North East, the ex-Sunderland FC manager Peter Reid warned the public about voting for either of their parties.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Reid also accused both Boris Johnson and Farage of lying and tricking the people of the region.

In an explosive rant targeting both leaders, he said: "If this election was a match, I'd have probably been sent off.

"There is no way I could stay on the touchline and watch the good people of Sunderland or Sedgefield or the wider North East be lied to and tricked by the likes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage."

After working on Manchester City and Southampton, Reid managed Sunderland football club from 1995 to 2002 before going on to other teams.

Reid is backing local candidates calling for a second referendum, including Phil Wilson, Bridget Philipson and Julie Elliot.

You may also want to watch:

The former England international said: "There's a statue next to the Stadium of Light.

"A working-class man in a flat clap, a woman wearing a scarf and two children reaching for a ball. No top hat and tails. No sign of privilege. No Eton scarf or Bullingdon Club cravat.

"But a placard saying today's fans represent those past and those who will follow. It's the same this election. How people vote on Thursday impacts on the lives of kids following.

"You vote Tory or Brexit Party then you take opportunity away from kids of the North East, you vote to make the poorest poorer, you vote to put our NHS in the sweaty hands of Donald Trump.

"It's not just an own goal, it's self-relegation."

READ MORE: Watch as Dominic Raab's constituents react to his worst quotes

READ MORE: 'Hypocrite' Lord Sugar endorses Boris Johnson after repeatedly calling for his imprisonment



He made the comments as Boris Johnson visited Sunderland in a bid to gather support from typically working class Labour voting strongholds.

Johnson is telling voted that Labour has 'betrayed' them over Brexit. However, Reid claims: "Johnson is not your mate. Ex-Tory Farage is not your mate. They just want your votes. And are hoping to sell us a pup twice.