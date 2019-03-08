Video

Expect more pro-EU party pacts after Brecon and Radnorshire by-election success

Liberal Democrat candidate Jane Dodds at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election count. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Anti-Brexit campaigners have welcomed the anti-Brexit party pacts that helped ensure the Liberal Democrats defeated the Conservative in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

It saw Plaid Cymru and the Green Party step aside to support Lib Dem candidate Jane Dodds, while Change UK and other pro-EU parties also did not contest.

Naomi Smith from the Best for Britain campaign group said that the result proves "that when remain parties work together, they succeed."

"While the Leave side has an inherent advantage in elections due to its vote being concentrated between only two parties whereas the pro-EU vote is split across at least four, working together can clearly help beat those odds.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson predicted further electoral pacts between pro-EU parties.

She said the result sent a "really clear message that the country doesn't have to settle for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn, there is another positive alternative that is winning again and on the up and that is the Liberal Democrats".

Swinson told BBC Radio 4's Today: "I do think that working across party lines is important when there is so much at stake for the future of our country and I will continue to do that.

"I've exchanged messages this morning with the Green and Plaid leaderships and I think there will be more co-operation in future elections."

MP Heidi Allen from the independents said it was time to get the Unite to Remain iniaitive "show on the road".

Allen has launched a new campaign which would ensure cross-party agreement between anti-Brexit parties at a future general election.

There was a 12.0% swing from the Conservatives to the Liberal Democrats in the by-election - if this size of swing were repeated across the country at a general election, the Lib Dems would stand to gain up to a further 13 seats from the Tories.

Labour's vote share dropped by 12.5 percentage points compared with the 2017 general election. This was a bigger drop than that recorded by the Conservatives (down 9.6 percentage points).

It is a theme for Labour - its share of vote has gone down in every by-election since the EU referendum, with the exception of Batley and Spen which wasn't contested by the main parties.

