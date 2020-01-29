Brexiteers call for flying of European flag to be made illegal

A European flag flies outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Leavers are calling for the flying of European flags to be made illegal after the UK departs from the European Union.

The pro-Brexit newspaper the Daily Express has ran an article asking readers whether or not the activity of flying a European flag after Brexit should be against the law.

At present 87% of readers are calling for the law to be passed, prompting Brexiteers to turn to Twitter to call for politicians to action it.

"Yes it should be made illegal, come our independence day there should be a public EU flag burning ceremony," responded one.

"The UK should make it illegal for the Antidemocratic EU flag to be flown or displayed anywhere within Britain," tweeted another at Boris Johnson.

"It should carry a 3 month prison sentence & £5k fine," said another, copying in home secretary Priti Patel.

Others suggested car license plates with EU flags should also be made illegal.

"Time to ban the EU flag on UK number plates. Say by the end of 2020, it should be treated as any other illegal plate," read one tweet.

"Our flag our country show the pride fly the flag" posted Anna Cottage.

MORE: Nicola Sturgeon orders officials to keep European flag flying at Scottish parliament

Remain activists, on the other hand, reacted with fury. They noted that the flag is not just that of the EU but the council of Europe.

"It's not the 'EU Flag', it's the European Flag, adopted by the Council of Europe in 1955. The UK was a founder member of the Council in 1949, and will be remaining as such. Therefore the UK is perfectly entitled to fly the flag," replied one.

"We're not living in a police state yet - or are we?" asked Marilyn Holness.

Lord Storey on the Lib Dems tweeted: "I see Daily Express is carrying out a poll as to whether it should be illegal to fly the EU flag from Public Buildings - more importantly should it be illegal to buy the Daily Express."