Pro-Brexit newspaper accidentally publishes picture of blue passport with Monty Python reference

A mock-up of the two passports together includes a blue passport with a comical twist. Photograph: Express. Archant

The Daily Express has been a proponent of the campaign to bring back blue passports.

So there was some surprise when the newspaper ran a story with a photograph of one of those 'iconic' passports - with the wrong wording on it.

Placed alongside an existing burgundy passport with the 'European Union' messaging on it, the Brexiteers' version had the message 'your mother was a hamster'.

An eagle-eyed social media user spotted the mistake was included with the story which announces that the blue passports will arrive in time for 2020 summer holidays.

Michael Szydlo pointed out the mistake, and added that it probably originated from the blue passport announcement back in 2018, when social media users were creating their own designs.

This particular designed featured a line from Monty Python.

Some wondered if it was a tribute to the late Terry Jones, who passed away on the same day that the story was published.

Others called for it to become the actual design of the new passport.

"You know what, I think they should run with it. This SHOULD be the new passport," said David Tully.

The decision to move to blue passports was marred with controversy after it was revealed a French business would produce the new design.

It meant the British business, which previously produced the burgundy passports, had to cut 250 jobs.

