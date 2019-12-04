Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to Jo Swinson's bus
PUBLISHED: 10:19 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 04 December 2019
Archant
Activists from the climate change awareness group Extinction Rebellion have targeted the Liberal Democrats campaign bus in their latest demonstration in Streatham.
Adam Payne, a senior political reporter for Business Insider, said: "Early morning drama in Streatham where some people dressed as bees are demonstrating by sticking themselves to Jo Swinson's bus"
Nick Eardley, BBC political correspondent, tweeted: "Lib Dem visit in London ambushed by Extinction Rebellion activists. A man dressed as a bee has glued himself to their bus."
Eardley added "extinction Rebellion say they are targeting all parties" and added: "the bus is electric".
Police have now cordoned off the area, attempting to convince the protestors to detach themselves from the Lib Dem bus, and meanwhile, Jo Swinson is attempting to negotiate with the bees.
"Thank you very much for coming and expressing," she is heard saying.
"Your election campaign has been a little bit patronising," one of the protestors replies.
"We're enacting rebellion against the government which has failed to act on climate change and the climate breakdown despite basic evidence for thirty years."
The bee continues: "Politicians and political parties make promises in elections, and don't follow up on them afterwards.
"We're not campaigning, we're in active rebellion against the government."
Swinson replies: "Absolutely. I think it is a really important cause."
