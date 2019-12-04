Video

Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to Jo Swinson's bus

Activists from the climate change awareness group Extinction Rebellion have targeted the Liberal Democrats campaign bus in their latest demonstration in Streatham. Photo: Twitter Archant

Activists from the climate change awareness group Extinction Rebellion have targeted the Liberal Democrats campaign bus in their latest demonstration in Streatham.

Early morning drama in Streatham where some people dressed as bees are demonstrating by sticking themselves to Jo Swinson's bus pic.twitter.com/cHfTVwD7bW — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) December 4, 2019

Nick Eardley, BBC political correspondent, tweeted: "Lib Dem visit in London ambushed by Extinction Rebellion activists. A man dressed as a bee has glued himself to their bus."

Lib Dem visit in London ambushed by Extinction Rebellion activists. A man dressed as a bee has glued himself to their bus pic.twitter.com/afQS6T1V03 — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) December 4, 2019

Eardley added "extinction Rebellion say they are targeting all parties" and added: "the bus is electric".

Police have now cordoned off the area, attempting to convince the protestors to detach themselves from the Lib Dem bus, and meanwhile, Jo Swinson is attempting to negotiate with the bees.

Extinction Rebellion say they are targeting all parties pic.twitter.com/3cDJyNRMe5 — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) December 4, 2019

"Thank you very much for coming and expressing," she is heard saying.

"Your election campaign has been a little bit patronising," one of the protestors replies.

Swinson is talking to the bees! pic.twitter.com/B9VeZQx7nB — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) December 4, 2019

"We're enacting rebellion against the government which has failed to act on climate change and the climate breakdown despite basic evidence for thirty years."

The bee continues: "Politicians and political parties make promises in elections, and don't follow up on them afterwards.

"We're not campaigning, we're in active rebellion against the government."

Swinson replies: "Absolutely. I think it is a really important cause."