Extinction Rebellion protest blocks printing presses of local and national newspapers

An Extinction Rebellion blockade outside a newsprinter. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blockaded major printing presses to stop a range of newspapers reaching news stands.

More than 100 protesters used vehicles to block roads outside the printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Knowsley, near Liverpool.

The printing presses publish Rupert Murdoch titles including The Sun, The Times, The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times, as well as The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

It is also the same print works used for the FT, a number of local newspapers, and The New European.

Campaigners unveiled a banner reading “free the truth”, with XR tweeting that it was planning action to expose “failure to report on the climate & ecological emergency, and their consistent manipulation of truth to suit their own agendas”.

“Coverage in many of the newspapers printed here is polluting national debate on climate change, immigration policy, the rights and treatment of minority groups, and on dozens of other issues,” the group said.

A spokesperson for Newsprinters said: “This attack on all of the free press impacted many workers going about their jobs. Overnight print workers, delivery drivers, wholesale workers and retail newsagents have faced delays and financial penalty.”