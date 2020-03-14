Latest The New European

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

PUBLISHED: 16:18 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 14 March 2020

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Archant

MICK O'HARE on a high-octane chapter in European and American motor racing history which changed the sport for good.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Action during the Indianapolis 500 USAC Indy Car race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Eventual winner Parnelli Jones (No. 98) leads Jim Hurtubise (No. 56), Bobby Marshman (No. 5), Jim McElreath (No. 8) and Rodger Ward (No. 1). Picture: ISC Images & Archives via Getty ImagesAction during the Indianapolis 500 USAC Indy Car race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Eventual winner Parnelli Jones (No. 98) leads Jim Hurtubise (No. 56), Bobby Marshman (No. 5), Jim McElreath (No. 8) and Rodger Ward (No. 1). Picture: ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Formula 1's world championship roars off the grid in Melbourne with 21 drivers hoping they'll topple champion Lewis Hamilton come November's final race. And they'll be propelled to victory, or otherwise, by howling V6 engines positioned mere inches behind their helmeted heads.

We all know what a racing car looks like: four oversized tyres, gaudy sponsorship, wealthy driver in the front, and that very expensive engine in the back… because that's the way racing cars are built. And always have been, right? Well, no, actually. Sixty years ago a car with its engine in front of the driver was winning a Grand Prix. But it would be for the last time.

When Phil Hill's Ferrari Dino 246 took the chequered flag at the 1960 Italian Grand Prix it was the swansong for front-engined Formula 1 cars. Even then it was an anomaly - the season had been dominated by the emergence of rear-engined cars. And while there had been one other front-engined success in that year's championship, it was even more anomalous than Hill's.

Jim Rathmann's Watson-Offenhauser took victory in the Indianapolis 500-mile race in the United States, but the event itself was the anomaly. The 500 had been included in the world championship since its inception in 1950, despite it being neither a Grand Prix nor run to Formula 1 regulations, but this was the last year it counted. No Formula 1 team and hardly any of their drivers took part. It was essentially a local affair, competed for by American cars and drivers racing in that country's United States Auto Club (USAC) series.

Indianapolis 500 in 1963. Picture: GP Library/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesIndianapolis 500 in 1963. Picture: GP Library/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

But in 1960 this anomaly laid bare another fault line between Europe and North American motorsport: the gulf between the continents' race cars. Ferrari apart, nearly every serious contender in that year's Formula 1 world championship had their engines behind the driver, the Americans did not.

It had been a rapid revolution. In 1958 Stirling Moss in a Cooper T43 unexpectedly won the Argentinian Grand Prix. His car was small compared with the behemoths of the day: light, skittish and - of huge significance to the future of motorsport - its engine was behind the driver.

The grandees of Formula 1 construction such as Ferrari and Maserati who had been building racing cars for eons looked at it scornfully, regarding the British garagistas such as Cooper who were starting to enter Formula 1 with disdain. These small teams building cars in suburban garages and country barns were regarded as upstarts lacking the engineering and technical know-how (let alone the finance) to compete with the real factory outfits.

Yet despite the disdain, the British arrivistes were onto something. The reasons they began bolting their engines onto the back were varied but weight and cost were paramount. The cars were lighter, more aerodynamic and easier to control. They had fewer parts likely to break during a race - front-engined cars needed a long driveshaft to power the back wheels, a source of frequent breakdowns. And crucially, the absence of this longer driveshaft made the cars even lighter. Despite using smaller, cheaper engines they could achieve the same speeds as their bigger rivals.

Lotus driver Jim Clark stands by the pits. Clark will go on to finish the race in second place, and will also go to win his first Formula One World Championship later in the year in a Lotus. Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty ImagesLotus driver Jim Clark stands by the pits. Clark will go on to finish the race in second place, and will also go to win his first Formula One World Championship later in the year in a Lotus. Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

The following year, 1959, they dominated. Australian Jack Brabham won the world championship for Cooper and again in 1960. Other British garagistas such as Lotus and BRM joined the fray. By the time Phil Hill gave the front-engined Ferrari its Italian Grand Prix coda in 1960 the die was cast. In two short years, the garagistas had turned Formula 1 on its head (or its tail…).

However, across the Atlantic, the Americans remained immune. When Rathmann took his 1960 Indy victory all 33 starting cars were front-engined. And the British garagistas sniffed an opportunity. Their gaze turned towards America, and specifically the world's richest road race - the Indianapolis 500.

Indy had remained almost entirely the preserve of the Americans since the first race in 1911. Disparaging from the off, the old vets of USAC racing described the European arrivals as 'funny cars' - mice among the big rodent roadsters of 'real American racing'.

These were grizzled drivers raised on dirt tracks, racing for a few dollars under lights at county fairgrounds before graduating to the huge tarmac ovals dotted around the US. Men like Rathmann, A.J. Foyt, and Eddie Sachs were the old guard, dragging their stout, front-engined roadsters around the tracks of the continent with scant regard for the emerging finesse of Formula 1.

They carved up the wins between them and were suspicious of change, as was the somewhat moribund USAC. They relied less on innovation and more on guts and wheel-to-wheel know-how, revelling in the danger of it all. And they knew no European had won the 500 since Italian Dario Resta in 1916.

But now the Europeans were up for the fight again. The first 'funny car' to race at Indy was Jack Brabham's Cooper T54 in 1961. It incorporated the essentials Cooper had learnt from its Formula 1 successes and repackaged them for Indianapolis and its banked 2.5-mile oval.

Foyt said it looked like 'a bunch of pipes lashed up with chicken wire', adding he 'wouldn't drive one no matter what'. Brabham finished ninth behind the triumphant Foyt who won his first of four Indy 500 titles. Some of the old-timers believed - or hoped - 'the British invasion' would peter out.

You may also want to watch:

Indeed, the following year there was no entry from Cooper but a young American Dan Gurney had been paying attention. He came from an urbane, opera-loving east coast family and had been racing Formula 1 in Europe, much to the contempt of the USAC old guard. He arrived at Indy in 1962 with an American-built rear-engined car, a Thompson-Buick. Gurney knew he had little chance of victory (he finished 20th) because the Americans lacked the funny-car know-how of the garagistas, but he had a plan.

Watching that day was Colin Chapman, founder of the Lotus Formula 1 team and garagista designer par excellence. Gurney invited him along knowing he needed his expertise. Chapman had already designed the successful Lotus 25 Formula 1 car which would win three Grands Prix in 1962.

Chapman realised beating the Americans wouldn't be easy, but he possessed the knack of designing the lightest cars around (sometimes to the point of dangerous fragility) which he knew would be key to victory. He would return in 1963 having built a car for Gurney and, significantly, for his protégé the Scot Jim Clark who would later that year become Formula 1 World Champion.

These cars were the Lotus 29 based on the Lotus 25 and adapted for Indianapolis. The car's sidewalls contained the fuel to save weight, but the car remained thin and slender and, of course, the engine was in the back. It also had independent suspension for all four wheels meaning that as it took the banked corners of Indianapolis each wheel constantly repositioned itself, unlike the roadsters which bumbled, slid and bounced their way around, their speed a result of their huge engines, not their agility. The Lotus weighed around 130 kilograms less than the average roadster. Lighter, of course, meant faster and fewer pitstops for fuel.

Parnelli Jones, who had led both the 1961 and 1962 races and was favourite for 1963, pronounced the Lotus unsafe. He insisted it was flimsy and wouldn't 'stand up to impact. The fuel tanks are more exposed. It's like sitting in a bathtub of gasoline', he announced.

And while the USAC sanctioned the car, they treated the experienced Clark like a kid racer, demanding that he take their 'rookie test' before entering. Gurney later suggested it was because 'Jimmy was going to spank the pants off them'. Clark himself, somewhat introverted and indecisive (except in a racing car), didn't particularly like America or the Indy 500. He disliked press intrusion into his personal life, the loud bonhomie of the people he met there and described the 500 as 'something of a phoney race', just driving round and round an oval. But Chapman knew that Clark, rather than Gurney, would bring success and so he was dragged across the Atlantic seemingly against his wishes. Clark's modesty had its limits though and he announced that one day he would win Indy. It didn't go down well with the locals.

Yet Clark, Chapman and Lotus were preying on minds. Parnelli Jones admitted as much when, after taking pole position that year in his Watson roadster, he said: 'The last thing in the world I was going to see was a goddamn funny car take pole. Clark may go back to Scotland talking out of the other side of his mouth.' The antagonism was mutual. Jones and his erstwhile rivals were not taking the arrival of the Europeans gracefully.

Not every American fan shared their patronising dislike of the interlopers, however. Albie Hirsch, now living in California, was 22 that year and remembers going to Indianapolis throughout the 1960s. 'My dad thought the roadster guys were like Canute,' he says. 'He admired the innovation of the Europeans, and respected Jim Clark. And we weren't the only ones,' he insists.

In the pitlane too there were admirers. Thom Price-Simmons was a pit crew member for Eddie Johnson who would finish 10th in 1963. 'We could see into the Lotus pit,' the 72-year old, who now lives in Chicago, recalls. 'And although their pitstops were slow they made up time because their car was so goddamn fast. Whatever A.J. Foyt and those guys were saying, I knew I'd seen the future.'

Clark qualified on the second row of the grid, Gurney further back after crashing in practice. Jones led from the start with Clark giving chase. Their cars were evenly matched but Jones knew his engine guzzled fuel and he would be making more pitstops. And that's where controversy set in. While reports vary depending which side of the fence you are sitting, it has been argued that US race officials cut Jones a lot of slack to help preserve his lead.

Cars should slow to equal speed during periods when yellow flags are waved as marshals clear up crashes, but after Bobby Unser spun and struck the retaining wall, Jones simply carried on at racing speed, building up a big advantage.

Briefly the Lotuses led as the pitstops played out (the first time a rear-engined car had led at Indianapolis) but Jones again got lucky, making his remaining stops under yellow flags as the field slowed again. Nonetheless Clark was in hot pursuit and with 25 laps remaining he was only four seconds adrift. And then more controversy: Jones's oil tank cracked and began leaking. Normally this would lead to officials showing the driver a black flag necessitating a mandatory pitstop for repairs because the oil was making the track dangerous. That they didn't was down to Jones's sponsor and team owner, J.C. Agajanian.

Agajanian was direct from central casting: an opinionated, Stetson-wearing hog rancher, who raced to the stewards' office insisting the oil was now below the level of the crack so Jones should be allowed to race on. Chapman sprinted after him arguing the opposite. Clark himself said he hung back because it was too dangerous to get close to Jones. 'I felt sure he wouldn't finish,' he said afterwards. 'The track was slippery and I had a huge slide into the first corner.' But Agajanian was an old friend of chief steward Harlan Fengler. He stared Fengler out and the black flag, already in the startline marshal's hands, remained unfurled. Jones took victory.

Chapman, to no avail, insisted the stewards had been biased. Respected American motorsport journalist and historian Brock Yates agreed. 'Had it been the British driver and car, the flag would have come out,' he said. Ford, the American manufacturers of Lotus's engines, persuaded Chapman not to appeal suggesting it would not be well received by the American racing public. That opinion is somewhat contradicted by the fact that many fans booed Jones on his victory lap, with the loudest ovation saved for Clark, arguably the moral victor. Eddie Sachs, who span on Jones's oil, even raised it with him after the race. Jones responded by punching Sachs. 'I think Ford were wrong to stop Lotus protesting,' says Albie Hirsch. 'And I don't think fair-minded fans would have complained. We were transfixed by Jim Clark that day.'

And the argument, too, was won. Funny cars were the future. The following year would see 24 enter the 500. Clark took pole but after the Scot suffered tyre problems A.J. Foyt won in his Watson#1 Sheraton-Thompson roadster, the last 500 victory for a front-engined car.

In 1965 Clark would lead from start to finish, and his fellow Formula 1 champion Englishman Graham Hill repeated the feat in 1966 in a race also led by another future Scottish Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart. The Brits had made Indy their own.

It's no exaggeration to say their arrival turned American motorsport upside down. It was akin to the gambling scandal that beset baseball in the early 1920s or a black American golfer winning the Masters at Augusta. 'It turned heads, even heads that didn't want to be turned,' said the late Gregor Grant, editor of Autosport magazine.

It had taken fewer than two years from the first victory by a rear-engined car, to winning the Formula 1 world championship, another six to conquer Indy. When, in 1967 A.J. Foyt, the man who so loathed the 'stupid little cars from Europe' and vowed never to sit in one, took his third Indianapolis 500 victory, it was in a Coyote-Ford. And, of course, the engine was behind him.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity - Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour's faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he's not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

STAGE REVIEW: The Prince of Egypt

Luke Brady as Moses in The Prince of Egypt. Picture: Matt Crockett

Michael Heseltine - The lion of Remain still has his claws out

Lord Michael Heseltine speaks at a 'Vote for a Final Say' rally about Brexit in December. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A city under siege from coronavirus: My life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

Johnson and Trump are ineffectual in dealing with coronavirus

Masked people walk in front of a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The American history that explains the move in support towards Joe Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

The lowest points of the Brexit journey so far

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The sovereignism virus sweeping Europe

A London taxi driver waves a Union Jack flag in Westminster after the Brexit vote. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Britain must become better prepared for a crisis

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind's vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw's place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground - but it's always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson squirms after being quizzed on new baby

Boris Johnson squirmed when probed about his family life on ITV's This Morning. Picture: ITV.

MPs to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The extreme fans of French football

The ultras fans of Paris St-Germain unfurl banners and ignite flares during a Ligue 1 clash with Nice at Parc des Princes in 2017. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's baby news exposes double standards

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

Why Brexit is leading to a boom in Danish weddings

Scenes of wedding venue Kronborg Castle on sunny summer day in Helsingor, Denmark. Picture: Getty Images

Why British tourists in Europe have never really changed

Piazza di San Marco in Venice painted by Friedrich Perlberg circa 1875. Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

The people Europe turned its back on

Refugees and migrants walk as they attempt to enter Greece from Turkey by crossing the Evros river on March 1. Photo by Osman Orsal/Getty Images

Most Read

Ann Widdecombe slammed for claims coronavirus will be like AIDS - ‘not as devastating as feared’

Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage says he now agrees with Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party.

Who’s on Question Time tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.