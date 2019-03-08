Farage: Neighbour who called police to Boris Johnson's home was 'acting maliciously'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a presentation on postal votes in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nigel Farage has said that he believes the neighbour who called police after hearing screams from Boris Johnson's home did so "maliciously" in order to "cause problems".

The Brexit Party leader was critical of Tom Penn, who made an audio recording of the argument between the Tory leadership front-runner and his partner, Carrie Symonds.

The Guardian, which has heard the recording, has reported that smashing plates, loud screams, and a "very loud bang" were audible in Penn's flat.

Farage acknowledged that it was in the public interest to discuss it because officers were called out, but said it was "appalling" that the argument was recorded and shared with the Guardian.

"I'm actually astonished that [Boris Johnson] didn't say police were called, in my view, maliciously by a neighbour looking to cause problems.

"I think that actually might have ended the story."

Penn has defended recording and sharing the incident with a newspaper after rightwing commentators suggested his actions were politically motivated.

"Once clear that no-one was harmed, I contacted the Guardian, as I felt it was of important public interest," he said.

"I believe it is reasonable for someone who is likely to become our next prime minister to be held accountable for all of their words, actions and behaviours."

The Metropolitan police attended the address but found "there were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action".

Farage said he would support Johnson if he were to become prime minister and do "the right thing" over Brexit.

He has made overtures to the Conservative Party, offering an electoral pact to help bring rightwing voters from the two parties together in order to push through a no-deal Brexit.

"If Boris wins, it may well be that the only way to get Brexit, a clean Brexit, is to recognise this Parliament is never, ever going to deliver it and then call a general election on the issue," he said.

"If he did, I think he would win it by a very large majority."

