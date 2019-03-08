Video

Nigel Farage cancels TV slot after 'stand down' headline and public drubbing

A man in Ebbw Vale, Wales, told Nigel Farage "you haven't got the courage" to stand as an MP. Picture: ITV News ITV News

The leader of the Brexit party has decided not to show up to a scheduled interview after the rightwing paper the Daily Mail used its front page to beg: "Stand down, Nigel!"

The paper's first pages were devoting to calling on the leader to stand down his 600 candidates in order not to split the Brexit vote.

But he can't do right for doing wrong - on the campaign trail, a member of the public lambasted him for not having the courage to stand himself as an MP.

He had been booked to appear on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, but less than 24 hours before the programme Ridge tweeted: "Unfortunately @Nigel_Farage has pulled out of tomorrow's @RidgeOnSunday."

Pollsters have predicted a poor showing for the Brexit Party in the general election despite their strong performance in the EU elections.

The Daily Mail has referenced The New European's front page as it asks Nigel Farage to stand the Brexit Party down from the general election. Picture: The New European/Daily Mail The Daily Mail has referenced The New European's front page as it asks Nigel Farage to stand the Brexit Party down from the general election. Picture: The New European/Daily Mail

Brexiteers are concerned that by standing candidates in 600 constituencies, Farage will split the vote and could - ironically enough - spell trouble for Brexit.

A New European cover noted this, dubbing him "Remain's secret weapon".

Despite his bluster over threatening to take on the Conservatives's voter base with his candidates, Farage himself has not decided to make an eighth run at becoming an MP himself.

During the walkabout in Ebbw Vale, a man approached him and said: "You're the man who hasn't got the courage as a leader of a party to represent them as an elected member."

"You don't have the courage to stand"



Brexit Party leader @NigelFarage is confronted in Ebbw Vale for not standing to become an MP at the upcoming general election. He has previously failed to win a seat in the House of Commons on seven occasions. https://t.co/1DzoK5gp8s pic.twitter.com/OGVJSWF546 — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 8, 2019

After Farage pointed out that he is an MEP, the man said: "Yes, and that's the only parliament you've ever won. You've never won a British seat, there's no likelihood of you winning a British seat, and you've now proved beyond doubt that you haven't got the courage to stand."

"Well I've got the courage to come and meet you," said Farage.

He also argued, laughing: "How much work do you think Jeremy Corbyn's got to do in Islington ... he won't go once. Anyone can get elected for Labour in Islington."

"You can laugh as much as you like," said the man. "You haven't got the courage to stand as the leader of your own party."

Farage said he had chosen to "travel the length and breadth of the country" to get a "proper Brexit" instead.

Party chair Richard Tice earlier denied that Farage is running scared, calling his decision "brave".

The New European has contacted the Brexit Party for comment.