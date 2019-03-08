Latest The New European

Farage 'very, very worried' about splitting the Leave vote but won't drop more candidates

PUBLISHED: 16:17 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 14 November 2019

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told supporters in Hull that he is very worried about splitting the Leave vote. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told supporters in Hull that he is very worried about splitting the Leave vote. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said he is "very, very worried" about splitting the Leave vote but has refused to stand down any more candidates to help the Tories win a majority in the general election.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Speaking on the last day of nominations, he denied there would be any last-minute withdrawal of candidates following his decision earlier in the week to stand down 317 Brexit Party hopefuls in Tory-favoured seats.

Farage added that if the Conservatives "showed some reciprocity" on this, more of his party's supporters would support the Tories in those seats.

WATCH: Nigel Farage 'bottles it' as he agrees not to contest 317 seats held by the Tories

He accused Boris Johnson's party of only caring about getting a Conservative majority in parliament, and not about securing a pro-Leave majority.

He said he thought that the Tories would be grateful after he withdrew candidates, but said instead the party had shown "a refusal on their part to give an inch".

Asked whether he would consider a last-minute withdrawal of candidates, Farage said his candidates were receiving "incredible, aggressive intimidation" who are being told "the next four weeks will be hell".

He added that he feared a Johnson government would produce what he dubbed "Brexit in name only" if there are no Brexit Party MPs to hold him to account.

He continued: "I'm very worried about the Leave vote being split, very, very worried about these constituencies that have been Labour for decades, where the Conservatives have never won, can never win, and yet they are still putting up a candidate against our candidates who are the challengers to Labour in those seats.

"It tells me all I need to know about the Conservative Party. All they care about is the party, not getting a Leave majority in Westminster."

He told the PA news agency that many of his supporters are "just going to turn up at the ballot box and write Brexit Party on the piece of paper".

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Farage 'very, very worried' about splitting the Leave vote but won't drop more candidates

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told supporters in Hull that he is very worried about splitting the Leave vote. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

MITCH BENN: Like Trump, Johnson is made for the age of conspiracies

Boris Johnson with his wreath at the cenotaph. Photo: Getty Images and BBC

Is the general election becoming a two-horse race?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Cybersecurity experts hack settled status app with devils' horns to show security flaws

Norwegian cybersecurity company Promon has inserted a picture of devils' horns to demonstrate the security flaws in the government's settled status app. Picture: Promon

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 4: Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England on September 4, 2019. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough on November 8, 2019 in Doncaster, England. Parts of northern England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, causing severe flooding. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Big issues are being ignored as the election campaign reaches boiling point

The election campaign has reached boiling point says Michael White. Photo: Martin Rowson

Corbyn hits back at Tusk, saying Brexit Britain will never be a 'second-rate player'

Jeremy Corbyn has responded to Donald Tusk's comments about Brexit.

Don't fall for Boris Johnson's Twitter trap

Boris Johnson's Twitter video promising to

MANDRAKE: Gavin Barwell happy to be Newsnight punchbag

Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell arrives at Downing Street on March 18, 2019 in London, England. Theresa May is attempting to persuade DUP and Conservative MP's to vote for her EU withdrawal agreement which has twice been heavily voted down by the House of Commons. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with truth', says Dominic Grieve

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with the truth', said former attorney general Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Minister defends accepting political cash from Russian-born donors

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Jacob Rees-Mogg's witterings in the weirdest newspaper column you've never heard of

Jacob Rees-Mogg outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson is playing Russian roulette over intelligence report

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of Saint Basil's cathedral in Red square in Moscow on December 22, 2017 after a meeting with his Russian counterpart. Johnson's trip to Moscow is the first official visit by a foreign minister from London in five years. Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How Diego Maradona could show the way to a Remain victory

Diego Maradona uses 'the hand of God'. Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images

Nigel Farage could be axed from Question Time after Brexit Party pulls out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage appears on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Tim Walker explains why he stepped down as Canterbury Lib Dem candidate

Tim Walker has stepped down as Liberal Democrat candidate for Canterbury. Photo: Twitter

Local Tories turn on 'dinosaur' candidate Christopher Chope

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Campaign tells general election candidates: step aside for a People's Vote

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Conservatives 'not being straight' with the British public, says former Tory minister

Former Tory David Gauke. Picture: Sky

Lib Dem candidate threatens to stand down unless chairman apologises over Canterbury situation

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson with campaigner. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'Boris Johnson is amoral and unfit for the job' says former aide

Speaking to LBC Radio’s James O’Brien, the former Conservative MP Nick Boles said: “I think [Johnson] is totally unfit and unqualified to be prime minister. Photo: LBC

Government could end up in court over refusal to publish 'Russian interference' report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, following his visit to Ireland. It has been confirmed by Downing Street that parliament will be prorogued at the close of business Monday.

Boris Johnson criticised for making 'crude insults' about Jeremy Corbyn

In his first keynote speech of the election campaign, Boris Johnson is expected to accuse the leader of the opposition of political “onanism”, an antiquated word for masturbation. Photo: PA

This man just called Boris Johnson a 'penguin' and he has the perfect explanation

This man just described Boris Johnson as a penguin on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show. Photograph: BBC.

Humiliation for PM as Tesla says Brexit makes UK 'too risky' for new factory

Elon Musk has said Brexit has made Britain 'too risky' for him to consider locating his latest Tesla plant here. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a bit rich': Conservative election claim of 'Labour chaos' taken apart

Shailesh Vara, the incumbent Conservative candidate for North West Cambridgeshire.

Tory candidate convicted of faking expenses stands down from election

Only hours after it was announced he would stand for a new seat, Chris Davies said he would no longge be contesting the Ynys Mon constituency in North Wales “following critical comments in the media”. Photo: PA

'The most David Brent thing ever': PM roasted for 'cringe' Q&A campaign video

Responses online to the video were mixed with some saying it was “the most David Brent thing ever”, and other saying it “looked like a shit reboot of The Office”. Photo: Twitter

Could the 'Rosie and Tim' pact be the start of a new anti-Tory alliance?

Tim Walker and Rosie Duffield. Photograph: Twitter.

Lib Dems will find replacement for Canterbury candidate who stood down to help Labour

Paula Ferguson, the Lib Dem candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford, told BBC Newsnight the party will field a candidate against Labour’s Rosie Duffield as people should “have a chance to vote for a Remain candidate”. Photo: BBC

FULL LIST: The 100 seats which will decide the election

David Lammie speaks at the People's Vote Rally in Assembly Hall, Westminster.

Brexit Party MEP quits as candidate

Former Brexit candidate Louis Stedman-Bryce during the European Parliamentary elections count at the City Chambers in Edinburgh. Photo: PA

Former Tory minister to stand as independent and back second referendum

The former Justice Secretary said he would contest the South West Hertfordshire seat he has held since 2005, though he will no longer stand for the Conservatives..

Lib Dem candidate stands down in Canterbury seat

Former Lib Dem candidate for Canterbury Tim Walker. Photograph: Twitter.

Lib Dem challenger in Boris Johnson's constituency steps down from election race

Elizabeth Evenden-Kenyon on the campaign trail. Picture: contributed

'Only Corbyn can make Britain great again': Eerie video showing PM endorse Corbyn is 'deepfake'

A viral video has shown the prime minister endorse the leader of the opposition to be prime minister. Or has it? Photo: Future Advocacy

Electoral Commission was right to release its report on Vote Leave, court finds

Boris Johnson speaks at a rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in front of the Vote Leave bus. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Former UKIP leader's comments on Muslims receive hundreds of Ofcom complaints

Ofcom has received hundreds of complaints after former UKIP leader Lord Pearson made comments about the UK's Muslim birthrates on Sky News. Picture: Sky News

The 10 funniest tweets of the general election campaign so far

The best ten tweets of the UK 2019 general election so far. Photos: Twitter

Most Read

YouGov polling expert makes surprise prediction about impact of Brexit Party announcement

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Gap closes between Labour and Conservatives in dramatic poll shift

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses on the seafront in Blackpool during General Election campaigning. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

BBC says use of old footage to ‘cover’ PM’s wreath blunder was production mistake

A production blunder was blamed for the mistake, however some have suggested the decision to used archival footage from 2016 was a deliberate attempt to cover up the prime minister’s mistake. Photo: BBC

‘Turkeys voting for Christmas!’ - Bishop Auckland farmer slamming Brexit leaves BBC reporter ‘shocked’

A Bishop Auckland farmer slams Brexit on BBC News. Photograph: BBC.

Lib Dem candidate stands down in Canterbury seat

Former Lib Dem candidate for Canterbury Tim Walker. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy