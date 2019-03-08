Four in five women worried about no-deal Brexit - but men are more relaxed

A study has found that both men and women are concerned about a no-deal Brexit, but women are more so. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A new study suggests that Boris Johnson has a "problem with women voters" as 80% of women report being concerned about the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A survey by the Fawcett Society of more than 2,000 adults showed that the majority of people of either gender are either anxious or unsure at the prospect of leaving the Eu without a deal, but there are differences between men and women.

Thirty-six percent of men said they were relaxed about the prospect, compared to 20% of women, who reported feeling less secure in their own jobs.

Even so, significant numbers of men - over half - responded that they lack confidence in public services after Brexit, only slightly less than the 60% of women who said the same.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: "Prime minister Boris Johnson has a problem with women voters. The government is increasingly offering them the prospect of a no-deal exit from the EU, which they are clearly much less relaxed about than men.

"Women are also less confident than men about plans for what is to follow after Brexit day and worried about the impact of no-deal on their wellbeing and their family's future.

"All the evidence suggests they are right to be as the impact on the economy and women's rights would be severe.

"Significantly, six in 10 women and over half of men lack confidence in public services' readiness for what happens after Brexit day.

"The truth is, when it comes to the public debate, very little attention is being paid to what will happen after October 31."

You may also want to watch: