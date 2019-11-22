'Boris is a wasteman' projected onto Eton college

A group opposed to the prime minister have used a projector to target Boris Johnson at the £42,000 a year school he attended.

A group opposed to the prime minister have used a projector to target Boris Johnson at the £42,000 a year school he attended.

"Boris is a wasteman" is the message the Fck Boris campaign is shining onto walls at Eton college.

The group are known for organising street parties in protest of the current prime minister. the group said: "Fck Boris, Fck Eton [sic]. In 2010 we got a dickhead prime minister, David Cameron, who tried to crush our communities. We're ending the decade with one who's here to finish the job.

"Where did they meet? At Eton. We went to let Boris know he's waste - and saw up close the place which makes the richest and most [powerful few get a crash course in running the system for their benefit."

A Fck Boris spokesperson said: "In three weeks the future of the UK will be decided by those who go to vote. So let's just take a second to remember who Boris Johnson really is.

"This projection is a reminder that Johnson is not the 'man of the people' he performs, but is just another Eton boy who believes he was born to rule.

"He will trash the NHS, fumble through government and treat ordinary people as fodder for propping up his rich mates. It is up to us to remind Johnson of who we are - people who know we all deserve better."

Boris Johnson is the 20th prime minister who attended the country's most infamous private school, where tuition fees are 150% more than the average UK salary.