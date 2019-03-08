Fears foreign money could 'flood into our system' during general election

MPs gather for questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

There are fears foreign funding could 'flood into our system' during a general election campaign because of limitations in the UK's electoral law.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

During a debate on the second reading of the Early Parliamentary General Election Bill, Jess Phillips told MPs: "I can guarantee you all now, in this House, of the onslaught of both money coming in from who knows where into funding propaganda in our election when our electoral laws in this country are currently not fit for purpose.

"And we are about to enter into a battle where foreign funding could flood into our system."

According to the Electoral Commission, UK political parties can only accept donations from "permissible donors".

Individuals must be on the electoral register to donate, which broadly means they have to be a British citizen, or an Irish, EU or qualifying Commonwealth citizen living in the UK.

However, this does not apply to donations under £500 and the Electoral Reform Society has warned that foreign states using "dark ads" could post propaganda online to try to influence voters, and called for urgent action.

A spokesperson said: "It is scandalous that despite knowing about these issues for a long time, no action has been taken. Instead of dealing with potential foreign donors and unscrupulous influencers, the government are targeting ordinary people through undemocratic plans for mandatory voter ID.

"That's why we're calling for emergency legislation to close the loopholes and strengthen our democracy. The Queen's Speech promised action later in the year on online political ads - but these will not come into effect before a December election.

"There's not long to act - but act we must."