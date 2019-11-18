Remain campaigner strips off in pouring rain to encourage people to register to vote

Femi Oluwole strips off to encourage people to register to vote. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

In the bid to try and encourage people to vote one Remain campaigner has gone the extra mile to get their attention.

Femi Oluwole, the Our Future Our Choice campaigner, dropped his trousers and removed one of his trademark t-shirts in the pouring rain to talk about the importance of registering to vote in the election.

Oluwole was watched by shoppers as he talked into the camera about it is crucial to register by November 26th.

"The Tories don't want young people voting in the election on December 12th," he informed viewers of his video.

"They put the Brexit referendum in the middle of our exam period so that even though we voted massively Remain, we got out-voted by those who are retired.

"They've even come out and said they don't want 16-year-old voting in this election because they'd vote for parties that would keep us in the European Union."

Hinting at why he was stripped off in a shopping precinct he continued: "Well right now it's going to be in the cold, dark middle of December."

He continued: "No matter what the weather, no matter what else is on I'll be voting on December 12th to stop Boris Johnson trapping this country in a decade of pointless Brexit negotiations and to prevent Nigel Farage from shaping our futures."

As he was heckled by passersby, Oluwole nominated others to take part in the trend to encourage people to vote.

The video has caught the eye of social media users with thousands of replying, sharing and liking.

One responded: "For the love of god REGISTER TO VOTE - I don't want to see naked people running around in the rain all over Twitter!"

"Now that is commitment" said another.

Others were keen to point that a postal vote meant voters can cast their ballot without going out in the rain.

- To register to vote head to gov.uk before November 26th.